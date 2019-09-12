The global polyamide resins market size is poised to reach USD 2.29 billion by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190912005497/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global polyamide resins market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Apart from the replacement of conventional resins by polyamide resins, the growing popularity of bio-based polyamide resins and rising adoption of recycled polyamide resins are some of the other major aspects expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the replacement of conventional resins by polyamide resins. In addition, increasing application of polyamide resin in the automotive industry is anticipated to further boost the polyamide resins market during the forecast period.

Polyamide resins are increasingly replacing conventional resins owing to their superior properties. These resins exhibit properties such as excellent wear resistance, high mechanical strength, and high thermal stability. They also possess properties such as excellent flame retardation capability and good mechanical and barrier properties. Owing to the high temperature and electrical resistances, polyamide resins are considered high-performance plastics and are widely used in automotive and transportation, electrical and electronics, and consumer goods applications. They are also widely used in chemical plants as the polyamide resins offer excellent chemical resistance because of their crystalline structure. Such superior properties of polyamide resins, along with their increasing applicability in end-user industries are likely to fuel the growth of the market.

Furthermore, the increasing production of automobiles will drive the demand for polyamide resins due to the consistent demand for reduction of weight in new vehicles, over the years. Globally, the implementation of stringent automobile emission control norms and concerns regarding fuel efficiency have compelled automakers to take measures to reduce the weight of vehicles. Therefore, owing to the high heat and chemical resistance, superior mechanical properties, and moldability, polyamide resins are used in the automotive industry as a replacement of metal parts and for vehicle weight reduction. Such features of polyamide resins are likely to boost the expansion of the market during the forecast period.

For More Information: Request Free Sample Pages

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Arkema SA

BASF SE

Celanese Corp.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Koninklijke DSM NV

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.

Solvay SA

Toray Industries Inc.

Unitika Ltd.

Market Segmentation by Category and Product Types:

The polyamide resins market can be broadly categorized into the following type:

Reactive polyamide resins

Non-reactive polyamide resins

Key Regions for the Polyamide Resins Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Materials Market are:

Expanded Polystyrene Market Global Expanded Polystyrene Market by application (electronic appliances, food and beverages, healthcare, and other applications) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Nanosilica Market- Global Nanosilica Market by type (P-type, S-type, and type III), application (rubber, coatings, concrete, agriculture, plastic, healthcare, and other applications) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190912005497/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com