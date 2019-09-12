Aureus Incorporated: Aureus Inc. Updates Shareholders on Progress of Audited Financials to Secure Fully Reporting Status, Engages Hannover International, Inc.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2019 / Aureus, Inc. (OTC PINK:ARSN) ("Aureus" or the "Company") (www.AureusNOW.com) an emerging leader in the food brand development industry which owns the Yuengling's Ice Cream brand ("Yuengling's Ice Cream" or "Yuengling's") (www.yuenglingsicecream.com) including all intellectual property and its distribution at select retail locations, updates shareholders today on the near term finalization of bringing the Company's audited financials into fully reporting status in compliance with SEC standards. Additionally, Aureus announces that it has engaged the firm, Hannover International, as capital markets advisors.

On August 7th, 2019, Aureus announced that it had engaged the accounting firm Fruci and Associates (www.fruci.com) to commence the project of bringing the Company into SEC fully reporting compliance. Fruci and Associates, a respected CPA firm with over 80 years of history based in Spokane, Washington, has a nationwide client base, many of which are publicly traded companies. Aureus, Inc. already bears the OTC Market designation of "Pink Current Reporting". However, this latest move aims to bring the Company into a higher standard of accountability and transparency by means of audited financials that are fully compliant with SEC reporting guidelines. Aureus is pleased to announce the on-time status of the project's development with an anticipated completion date of early October 2019.

In related news, Aureus has engaged the services of Hanover International, Inc. ("Hanover") (http://www.hanoverintlinc.com/) as capital markets advisors. The highly regarded firm, with offices in San Francisco, California and New York, was founded in 1990 to help companies with "defining and implementing effective capital formation, new business development and institutional shareholder relations strategies." Hanover offers a deep pool of capital markets expertise from which to advise the company in fine tuning its messaging platform to facilitate greater capital markets access.

"We announce these developments with great pleasure" said Everett Dickson, CEO of Aureus, Inc. "We are pulling together a world-class team to achieve our goals in every area of our business. These latest milestones are tangible proof of two strong commitments we have at Aureus: 1) to continually raise the level of our corporate standing as we rise through the various market tiers and 2) to properly leverage the institutional funding that may be available to us so that we can most effectively capitalize on the market opportunities afforded in our sector. Progress in achieving both aims bodes well for Aureus, Inc., our bottom line, and our shareholders."

About Aureus, Inc.

Management and ownership recently changed hands. The new focus is on acquiring specific assets in and related to the food industry, with a focus on ice cream. Aureus owns the assets and trademarks of the Yuengling's Ice Cream brand, and the exclusive right to market and sell the products of the brand. The goal of Aureus in the operation to consolidate all factors that are positive for the Yuengling brand into a synergistic success for Aureus shareholders as well as the next generation of Yuengling consumers.

About Yuengling's Ice Cream

Developed by American businessman Frank D. Yuengling, as a dairy business to help support the Yuengling family brewery during the 1920s Prohibition period, Yuengling's Ice Cream has a strong tradition of making exceptional gourmet ice cream products in central Pennsylvania. The fan-favorite brand continues advancing its legacy and its renowned dairy quality, by using locally sourced dairy ingredients that contain no added hormones. Yuengling's Ice Cream is a super-premium ice cream, which means it has a butterfat content of 14% or greater. In addition to having high butterfat, Yuengling's also has low overrun (or a lower amount of air). This makes the ice cream less whipped and much more dense. Yuengling's also is constantly working to keep its product as "clean" as possible, by using as few ingredients as necessary, and those that are used are of a very high quality. The brands Yuengling's is most similar to are Häagen-Dazs and Ben & Jerry's.

David Yuengling and Rob Bohorad revived the brand in 2014 and an American classic was re-born. In 2018, positioned for the brands next stage of development, Yuengling's Ice Cream forged a partnership with YIC - Online Distributors, to distribute the iconic ice cream brand online, now via Aureus. Today, Yuengling's Ice Cream is delivered directly to the doorsteps of its consumers across the nation.

The Yuengling's Ice Cream Corporation- as it has been since 1935- is stand alone, and separately owned and run companies from D. G. Yuengling and Sons, Inc Brewery

Safe Harbor Statement

This communication contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of US Highland, Inc and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based.

Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-statements include fluctuation of operating results, the ability to compete successfully, and the ability to complete before-mentioned transactions.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.

