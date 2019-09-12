Mayo Clinic at the Heart of Healthcare With Rising Number of Innovative Collaborations

PALM BEACH, Florida, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When people all around the world hear the name "Mayo Clinic" that usually translates to "the best". The Mayo Clinic has worked long and hard to deserve that perception, which is entirely earned. The people that make up the Clinic may however prefer they are not 'working' but are on a mission. In a recent release on their news network, they define themselves as: "Mayo Clinic is… committed to innovation in clinical practice, education and research, and providing compassion, expertise and answers to everyone who needs healing." They are researchers, practitioners and importantly… innovators. As such Mayo has been partnering with a myriad of technology partners and collaborators that they believe will help them to take even greater strides than before. One such partnership recently announced was with Google, of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG). Mayo said: "Mayo Clinic and Google announced a 10-year strategic partnership… This partnership will redefine how health care is delivered and accelerate the pace of health care innovation through digital technologies. Mayo Clinic selected Google Cloud to be the cornerstone of its digital transformation. Mayo will use advanced cloud computing, data analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) to redefine health care delivery, bringing together global providers and consumers to make health care better." Active stocks in the healthcare industry today include:BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG), Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: VAR), iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC).

This deal with Google, however, should benefit all of Mayo's partnerships because Mayo Clinic will continue to control access and use of its patient data by using Google's cloud technologies and they will specifically authorize the use of data in projects to create new health care insights and solutions in conjunction with their partners, including Google. Google said in their release about the collaboration: " We are excited that Google Cloud will be core to Mayo Clinic's digital transformation, and we look forward to combining our world-class cloud technology and engineers with Mayo Clinic's industry-leading clinicians, researchers and innovators. Working together, we can transform healthcare and improve lives."

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) BREAKING NEWS - BioSig Technologies, a medical technology company developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to address an unmet technology need for the electrophysiology (EP) marketplace, today announced that it signed a new licensing agreement with Mayo Clinic.

The new agreement aims to develop a new product pipeline to support some of the more advanced features of BioSig's first product, PURE EP System. The development program will be run under the leadership of Samuel J. Asirvatham, M.D., Mayo Clinic's Vice-Chair of Innovation and Medical Director, Electrophysiology Laboratory.

"We are very pleased to expand our relationship with the outstanding physician team at Mayo Clinic. Their commitment to improving patient care resonates deeply with our Company's mission to bring innovative technological solutions to medicine, and we are looking forward to this next chapter in our collaboration. The new product that we intend to develop under the latest licensing will seek to significantly advance the current arrhythmia treatments. It will be an exciting journey, and we look forward to reporting on our progress," commented Kenneth L. Londoner, Chairman and CEO of BioSig Technologies, Inc.

Earlier this year, BioSig Technologies received nearly $1 million in financing from the Mayo Clinic after working with the healthcare organization for two years. BioSig completed first-in-human studies at the Rochester, Minn.-based clinic aimed at validating the safety and efficacy of its Pure EP system during mapping and ablation procedures in a cardiac EP lab. Patient studies were also conducted at Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute at St. David's Medical Center and at Greenville Memorial in North Carolina, according to the Wayzata, Minn.-based company. Previously, BioSig conducted preclinical studies at Mayo. Read this and more news for BSGM at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-bsgm

In other healthcare industry news of note:

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) recently announced it has secured reimbursement for the MiniMed 670G insulin pump system with the German Federal Association of the Statutory Health Insurances (GKV-SV). The MiniMed 670G system is the only commercially available technology in the world that personalizes the delivery of basal insulin 24 hours a day based on real-time insulin needs, to maximize Time in Range for an individual living with type 1 diabetes. Time in Range is defined as the percentage of time spent in the optimal glycemic range of 70-180 mg/dL.

"We have already seen the difference the MiniMed 670G system has had for tens of thousands of people living with type 1 diabetes across the world who are now experiencing better clinical and quality of life outcomes," said Dr. Robert Vigersky, chief medical officer, Global Medical and Clinical Affairs for the Diabetes Group at Medtronic. "Reimbursement in Germany will increase the access of this life-changing technology to more individuals who would benefit from it."

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: VAR) has recently completed the installation of the cyclotron for its ProBeam Compact single-room proton therapy system at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine -- part of the University of Miami Health System. The cyclotron is a particle accelerator and a significant piece of the equipment in the ProBeam proton therapy system. The Center is scheduled to begin patient treatment in the summer of 2020.

Proton therapy is an advanced form of cancer care. It uses protons, accelerated to about two-thirds the speed of light, or more than 100,000 miles per second, to destroy cancer cells, while minimizing exposure to nearby healthy tissues. The Varian ProBeam Compact system is the only single room system capable of fully rotational intensity modulated proton therapy (IMPT). Treatments can be delivered with an unmatched combination of speed, flexibility and cost efficiency.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC) this month announced a collaboration with Verily, an Alphabet company (GOOG), focused on the development of solutions aimed at improving the screening, diagnosis and management of patients with atrial fibrillation (AFib). This collaboration brings together iRhythm's expertise in AI based arrhythmia diagnosis and Verily's advanced health data analytics technologies to address the millions of patients living with undiagnosed AFib.

iRhythm estimates that more than 10 million Americans are at high risk for a common heart rhythm disorder known as atrial fibrillation. AFib is associated with a five-fold increase in the risk of stroke as compared to those without AFib, with these strokes tending to be more severe and associated with higher mortality rates. For approximately 20 percent of individuals who experience a stroke due to AFib, the occurrence of AFib was not diagnosed until the time of their stroke or shortly afterward. Further, an estimated one-third of those who have AFib are not aware they have it.3 Asymptomatic or "silent" AFib is associated with certain risk factors like high blood pressure, diabetes and sleep apnea - which increase an individual's likelihood for developing the disorder.

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates Financialnewsmedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM has been compensated forty six hundred dollars for this news coverage of the current press releases issued by BioSig Technologies, Inc. by the company. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

email: editor@financialnewsmedia.com

+1(561)325-8757