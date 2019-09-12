Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2019) - MarijuanaStox announces publication of an article that discusses CannaOne Technologies (CSE: CNNA) (OTC: CNONF), which has been aggressively addressing the ecommerce needs of the growing cannabis industry, as a first-to-market software company.

This Multi-Billion-Dollar Cannabis Story Will Only Grow Stronger

Over the last two years, Canada legalized cannabis. More U.S. states gave their approval. Corporate America has been quick to jump on the bandwagon. Retailers are racing to keep up with consumer demand. Approval ratings in the U.S. are skyrocketing.

In fact, a Gallup survey found that 66% of Americans are in favor of legalization. That's up from just 60% in 2016. A Pew survey found that 62% of Americans want to see cannabis legalization in the country, as compared to just 57% in 2015.

That will all lead to a substantial amount of demand.

Unfortunately, one of the biggest problems plaguing the industry is its online transition.

With government regulations, and some companies - like PayPal steering clear of the industry - there have been some hiccups along the way. Marketing cannabis products even an issue with Google, which has refused to run cannabis-based ad campaigns, as noted by Forbes.

However, whether those giants like it or not, cannabis is finding its home online.

In addition, cannabis companies know very well that if they don't establish themselves online, they could put themselves out of business. After all, the online marketplace provides these very companies with better access to an explosive multi-billion-dollar market.

Think about this.

By 2024, Americans alone are expected to spend more than $22 billion a year on CBD products. By 2025, that could be up to $66 billion for all cannabis products.

That's growth that cannot be ignored.

As companies realize that opportunity, they're launching online marketplaces quickly. All in an effort to move products online, and out the door to consumers without hassle.

One of the companies assisting with that transition and wild growth is CannaOne Technologies Inc. (CSE: CNNA) (OTC: CNONF), a first to market online ecommerce solution developed around cannabis products and consumers.

CannaOne Technologies Creating Much-Needed Solutions for Industry Growth

First-to-market company, CannaOne Technologies created the Bloomkit software suite to offer cannabis companies an ecommerce solution that connects cannabis products to cannabis consumers. In fact, the launch of this software platform has provided CannaOne a distinct first mover advantage in the deployment of a cannabis focused online marketplaces throughout the globe.

Not only can companies create online storefronts, they can also create customer acquisition tools, handle logistics, manage inbound marketing, have their data secured and payments processed.

All a necessity with today's explosively growing cannabis industry.

In addition, the company recently launched its BWell CBD online marketplace, establishing CannaOne as one of the first CBD focused online marketplaces in a multi-billion-dollar industry.

"The BWell Online Marketplace was launched just months after the Farm Bill was passed in the US, which has opened up a plethora of opportunities to sell and market CBD products. We are truly in on the ground floor level of this rapidly growing CBD revolution in America and we're now ready to compete as a dominant player in this online space," says CEO Solomon Riby-Williams. "The realization of the BWell Market portal proved the Company's competence as a premium developer of enterprise online marketplace solutions."

But the growth story doesn't end there.

Over the last year, management has been developing relationships in Mexico, and the United Kingdom, in addition to several other European countries. And, even with though global markets in North America , Europe, and South America have noticeably different legal and compliance requirements for cannabis-based products, BloomKit's software is designed in such fashion that it can adopt to the specific conditions of all such varying jurisdictions.

For more information, visit the company's website at CannaOne Technologies Inc.

About MarijuanaStox

MarijuanaStox.com is a leading web destination for all cannabis related companies. Investors can also find current marijuana-related quality financial, medical, legal and social news.

MarijuanaStox.com is a media agency in North America dedicated to the cannabis industry, helping companies that operate in the space to attract quality investors, working capital and real publicity. Since 2005, we have had public companies in the US and Canada have rely on us to grow and succeed.

Legal Disclaimer

Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this article contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Winning Media which has a partnership with www.MarijuanaStox.com is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority and does not provide nor claims to provide investment advice or recommendations to readers of this release.

For making specific investment decisions, readers should seek their own advice. Winning Media, which has a partnership with www.MarijuanaStox.com, is only compensated for its services in the form of cash-based compensation. Pursuant to an agreement between Winning Media (partners of MarijuanaStox.com) and CannaOne Technologies Inc., Winning Media has been paid four thousand dollars for advertising and marketing services. We own ZERO shares of The CannaOne Technologies Inc. Please click here for full disclaimer.

Contact Information:

2818047972

ty@marijuanastox.com

SOURCE: MarijuanaStox.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47755