

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kroger Co. (KR) revealed a profit for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $297 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $508 million, or $0.62 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Kroger Co. reported adjusted earnings of $357 million or $0.44 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.6% to $28.17 billion from $28.01 billion last year.



Kroger Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $357 Mln. vs. $336 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.44 vs. $0.41 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.41 -Revenue (Q2): $28.17 Bln vs. $28.01 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.15 - $2.25



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX