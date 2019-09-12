Nasdaq has decided to delist the Danish CIBOR-futures as there for a very long time hasn't been any activity in these products and there is no open interest in any of the contracts. The CIBOR-futures were delisted today 2019-09-12 Below is a list of the delisted CIBOR-futures: Trading code ISIN Last trading day CIBORH0 SE0010525303 2019-09-11 CIBORH1 SE0011938075 2019-09-11 CIBORM0 SE0010842542 2019-09-11 CIBORM1 SE0012224285 2019-09-11 CIBORU0 SE0011192707 2019-09-11 CIBORU1 SE0012585172 2019-09-11 CIBORU9 SE0009886971 2019-09-11 CIBORZ0 SE0011506047 2019-09-11 CIBORZ9 SE0010216879 2019-09-11 For general questions about this message, please contact: Nordic Fixed Income Dennis Modell - Fixed Income Copenhagen Dennis.modell@nasdaq.com +45 3377 0352 Poul Erik Egeberg - Fixed Income Copenhagen poul.erikegeberg@nasdaq.com +45 3377 0361