The global stroke therapeutics marketsize is poised to reach USD 1.37 billion by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period.

"Apart from the high-risk factors for stroke, the development of novel therapies, increasing awareness about stroke, and strategic alliances are some of the other major aspects expected to boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by high-risk factors for stroke. In addition, growth of geriatric population is anticipated to further boost the stroke therapeutics market during the forecast period.

Stroke is the second-leading cause of death globally among adults. The increase in risk factors such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol levels, heart diseases, diabetes, and smoking are considered to be the major drivers for the growth of the market.

Furthermore, the growth of the geriatric population is contributing to the occurrence of strokes globally. Increase in age leads to frailty and higher risk of comorbidities, which has a major impact on the tolerance to intensive treatment modalities. Therefore, the rise in the geriatric population is expected to increase the incidence a stroke which in turn will drive market expansion during the forecast period.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Amgen Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc

Bayer AG

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Johnson Johnson Services Inc.

Merck Co. Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Market Segmentation by Category and Product Types:

The stroke therapeutics market can be broadly categorized into the following:

Ischemic stroke

Hemorrhagic stroke

Key Regions for the Stroke Therapeutics Market

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

