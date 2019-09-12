

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With higher prices for shelter and medical care partly offset by a steep drop in energy prices, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing just a modest increase in U.S. consumer prices in the month of August.



The Labor Department said its consumer price index inched up by 0.1 percent in August after rising by 0.3 percent in July. The uptick in prices matched economist estimates.



Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices rose by 0.3 percent in August, matching the increases seen in the two previous months. Economists had expected core prices to rise by 0.2 percent.



