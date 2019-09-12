OneSoft Solutions Inc. Ranks No. 22 on the 2019 Startup 50

- Canadian Business unveils 2019 list of Canada's Top New Growth Companies -

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2019 / OneSoft Solutions Inc. (the "Company" or "OneSoft") (TSXV:OSS)(OTCQB:OSSIF) is pleased to announce that Canadian Business and Maclean's today ranked OneSoft number 22 on the 2019 Startup 50 ranking of Canada's Top New Growth Companies. Serving as a companion list to the longstanding Growth 500 ranking of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies and produced by Canada's premier business and current affairs media brands, the Startup 50 ranks younger companies on two-year revenue growth. Startup 50 winners are profiled in a special print issue of Canadian Business published with Maclean's magazine and online at CanadianBusiness.com.

OneSoft made the 2019 Startup 50 list with two-year revenue growth of 658%.

"The 2019 Startup 50 winners suggest the future of Canadian entrepreneurship is extremely bright. They have brought new offerings to market, created indelible brands and disrupted established business models-all in an extremely short period of time," says Beth Fraser, Startup 50 and Growth 500 program manager. "Any aspiring entrepreneur should look to their stories for inspiration."

"We are pleased that OneSoft has been recognized in the Startup 50 ranking," says CEO Dwayne Kushniruk. "This achievement reflects the strong dedication of our team and the advancements we've made using our machine learning and advanced data science technologies to assist oil and gas pipeline operators to achieve their objective of zero pipeline failures."

About OneSoft and OneBridge

OneSoft has developed software technology and products that have capability to transition legacy, on-premise licensed software applications to operate on the Microsoft [NASDAQ:MSFT] Azure Cloud Platform. Our business strategy is to seek opportunities to incorporate Data Science and Machine Learning, business intelligence and predictive analytics to create cost-efficient, subscription-based software-as-a-service solutions. Visit www.onesoft.ca for more information.

OneSoft's wholly owned subsidiary, OneBridge Solutions Inc., develops and markets revolutionary new SaaS solutions that use Data Science and Machine Learning to apply predictive analytics to big data, which assist Oil & Gas pipeline operators to predict pipeline failures and thereby save lives, protect the environment, reduce operational costs and address regulatory compliance requirements. Visit www.onebridgesolutions.com for more information.

