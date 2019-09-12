Findit, Inc.: Findit Selected By Chavez for Charity to Increase Awareness of their Charitable Causes Through Social Networking and SEO Campaign

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2019 / Findit, Inc. a Nevada Corporation (OTC PINK:FDIT) has been selected by Chavez for Charity, an online marketplace for consumers that sells custom bracelets where 25% of profits go to various charities, to assist in the expansion of the Chavez for Charity brand as well as the different foundations that Chavez for Charity supports. Findit will collaborate with Chavez for Charity to accomplish the online marketing goals they are looking to achieve with a short-term and long-term strategy.

"We believe strongly in our mission to give-back to some of today's most dynamic causes," said Mark Chavez, National Sales Manager for Chavez for Charity. "By utilizing FindIt, we believe we will gain more brand exposure to our cause which will allow us to give back even more to our charity partners."





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FcsxnSHfLo8

Findit will be providing content creation, social posting and sharing through multiple Findit sites set up under the Chavez for Charity name. The campaign will consist of targeting specific charities and items that are sold through Chavez for Charity online to reach the consumers who are seeking their products. Findit.com will heighten brand awareness of Chavez for Charity to assist in improving sales and increase website traffic.

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, "We are excited to work with Chavez for Charity to help improve overall online exposure through social media marketing, content creation and SEO. As more and more content is created on Findit and shared throughout social media, we are confident Chavez for Charity will see an increase in website traffic as well as an increase in search results in search engines which in turn will hopefully lead to more sales of products."

Chavez for Charity sells beautiful, handcrafted custom bracelets that are colored-coded. Each color is matched to a specific charity of which 25% of the profits from each sale benefits that charity. The various charities that Chavez for Charity benefits are Water.org, Best Friends Animal Society, Tragedy Assistance for Survivors (TAPS), Sierra Club Foundation, Matthew Shepard Foundation, Dr. Susan Love Research Foundation, Malala Fund, Gift for Life, The Hunger Project, and Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation.

Findit's initiative will be to help improve overall indexing and brand awareness throughout social media and search so that Chavez for Charity reaches more and more consumers who are looking for charitable, cause-related jewelry.

About Chavez for Charity

When Julie Chavez founded Chavez for Charity in 2013, she had an ambitious vision. She wanted to create a line of colorful bracelets that would contribute, in a significant way, to some of the most important humanitarian issues facing our world today. Leveraging her background as the Founder and Designer of the small, yet highly coveted jewelry line Marie Chavez, whose fans included a-list celebrities like Julia Roberts, Jennifer Garner, Rosario Dawson, and Anne Hathaway, Julie carefully crafted a brand that is unique in its mission and has a purpose much greater than profits. Supporting their trademark phrase 'Colors for Causes', each of the 10 colors in the collection represents a distinct cause. For every product sold, Chavez for Charity donates 25% of their profit to each color's corresponding cause.

Anyone who is looking to gain more exposure on the web or who want a way better manage the content they share on social media can join Findit for free.

Post on the go with the Findit App available on IOS and Android Devices

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account.. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increased brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTCPinksheets.

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Findit, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed by such forward-looking statements. This press release speaks as of the date first set forth above, and Findit, Inc. assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to factors such as the lack of capital, timely development of products, inability to deliver products when ordered, inability of potential customers to pay for ordered products, and political and economic risks inherent in international trade.

Contact:

Clark St. Amant

404-443-3224

SOURCE: Findit, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/559393/Findit-Selected-By-Chavez-for-Charity-to-Increase-Awareness-of-their-Charitable-Causes-Through-Social-Networking-and-SEO-Campaign