Donnerstag, 12.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

WKN: A2AFTK ISIN: CA64112G1054 Ticker-Symbol: 26N 
Tradegate
12.09.19
15:31 Uhr
0,368 Euro
+0,028
+8,24 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
NETCENTS TECHNOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
NETCENTS TECHNOLOGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,330
0,358
16:58
0,332
0,370
15:31
Firmen im Artikel
NETCENTS TECHNOLOGY
