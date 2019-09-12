The new benchmark in global cryptocurrency market success

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2019) - NetCents Technology Inc. (CSE: NC) (FSE: 26N) (OTCQB: NTTCF) ("NetCents" or the "Company"). Canadian-based NetCents is unleashing payment freedom for cryptocurrency owners around the globe. Through its proprietary Merchant Gateway program, NetCents is winning the merchant share sign-up race and cementing its success as the seamless cryptocurrency processing payment model.

In the first 3 days of September, NetCents signed-up more merchants than the entire month of May, building on its average 95% month-over-month increases. Merchants are rewarding the Company for its seamless integration of cryptocurrency processing into their payment model, with benefits that include:

new level of protocols to protect against fraud and identification theft; on the spot seamless conversion of crypto to fiat; lower transaction processing fees; merchant and staff training; and regulatory compliance.

"In our race to win market share, we need merchant share," said Clayton Moore, Founder & CEO, NetCents Technology Inc. "We're removing one of the industry's largest pain points to advance both our technology and the industry."

During 2019, NetCents' merchants adopting the burgeoning financial services platform are from eCommerce, Travel & Tourism, and Financial industries, located in North America and Europe. Average merchant processing revenues range from CAD 1,000 and 200,000 monthly.

Creating a seamless and intuitive merchant terminal-enabled user experience for buying, selling and transacting with cryptocurrencies leads to consumer trust and adoption. NetCents' Merchant Gateway has compelling results with favourable monthly increases in transaction volume, average transaction value, processing volume, and new merchant sign-ups. Based on current pace, the company is projecting it will surpass a 2020 first calendar quarter with a CAD $2 million monthly processing volume.

