Holiday Island, Arkansas--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2019) - Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: HIHI) - a development stage company operating in the land development sector of the market - As of September 5, 2019, HIHI took over by acquisition the CBD related website CDB247STORE.COM, all of its assets including: Logo, Domain, Future Revenues, and Social Media Accounts.

The company is affiliated with multi-million CBD selling brands such as GreenWellness, Greengodesssupply, Savagecbd, Frontierjackson, Nganic, Wellicy, Madebyhemp, Notpot, and Shareassale.

HIHI will immediately resume and control all operations, affiliates, and business.

According to Forbes, we've only seen the start of what's evolving into a projected $20 billion market. Cannabidiol (CBD) is the legal and non-psychoactive "cousin" of THC, the chemical responsible for marijuana's psychological effects.

Lately, CBD has conquered industry after industry, from food and beverage, to health and beauty, and even more private markets. Following the gradual increase in the availability of CBD products over the last five to ten years, the CBD market has exploded. In fact, a report released last fall by the Brightfold Group predicts the CBD market might reach $22 Billion by 2022 in the U.S. alone.

Gene Thompson - CEO and Chief Strategist of Holiday Island Holdings said, "I am pleased to announce we have entered into this rapidly expanding market, and further diversifying our portfolio. The company will also be updating in the coming days about our merger candidates."

Gene further stated, "A HIHI merger will potentially bring thousands of dollars in revenues, and it will be significant high yield income producing commercial asset on our books at close."

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. will keep both its shareholders and public completely informed of the entire process as the details continue to develop. Please watch for regular press releases about the Company's progress. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.holidayislandholdings.com.

About Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: HIHI):

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. is operating its core business in land development in a continued effort to acquire and further develop high yield income producing commercial and residential real estate located in Holiday Island, Arkansas. The company is in the process of further developing a town poised to become the largest community between Northwest Arkansas Metroplex and Branson, Missouri, and prosper in its participation in the local retail, commercial, and residential markets.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

HIHI Contact:

Gene Thompson, CEO & Chairman

Phone: (479) 244-6047

Email: sgthompson@holidayislandholdings.com

Website: www.holidayislandholdings.com

