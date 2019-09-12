Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2019) - New Destiny Mining (TSXV: NED) is currently drilling at its Treasure Mountain Silver Property in British Columbia. The Treasure Mountain Silver Property, located near Tulameen, approximately 30 kilometres east/northeast of Hope, British Columbia, covers 10,700 hectares and occurs within the Intermontane Terrane, which hosts numerous porphyry copper deposits.





The property partially surrounds Nicola Mining's Treasure Mountain property, which hosts the historic Treasure Mountain silver-lead-zinc mine.

As reported in the B.C. MINFILE, the Treasure Mountain Silver Property hosts at least seven gold, silver, lead, zinc and / or copper occurrences in various regions, including gold-quartz veins, polymetallic veins and porphyry type showings. Some of these mineral occurrences have associated historic underground workings.

The company is drilling the first of at least four holes at the Superior (Lucky Todd) area. As previously announced, rock sample geochemical results from the Superior (Lucky Todd) prospect ranged up to 1.6% copper, 0.87 grams per tonne gold and 109 grams per tonne silver in one sample, and 0.36% copper and 3.99 grams per tonne gold in another. All samples were chip samples of varying widths between 0.3 and 1.5 meters, although the true widths of the zones are unknown at this stage.

The company will also continue to examine other known historic prospects in the area, including the Railroad and Jim Kelly Creek areas. At the Railroad prospect, rock samples from 2019 trenches ranged up to 1.06% copper and 264 grams per tonne silver in one sample, and 0.95 grams per tonne gold, 0.9% zinc and 0.4% lead in another sample.

At Jim Kelly Creek, a grab sample from the Superior/John Bull prospect returned a result of 11.3 grams per tonne gold. Other known copper-gold prospects in the Jim Kelly Creek area include Spokane, Marsellaise and Gold Mountain.

New Destiny has an option from Ximen Mining (TSXV: XIM) (OTCQB: XXMMF) (FSE: 1XMA) to earn 100% of the Treasure Mountain Silver property by making annual staged cash and stock payments as well as incurring $750,000 in development expenses over 4 years.

