Technavio has been monitoring the global malaria rapid diagnostic devices market since 2016 and the market is poised to grow by USD 100.02 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global malaria rapid diagnostic devices market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 115-page research report with TOC on "Malaria Rapid Diagnostic Devices Market Analysis Report by Product (consumables and systems), by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023"

The market is driven by the increasing awareness programs conducted by several organizations. In addition, the initiation of government support and funds for early diagnosis of malaria is anticipated to further boost the growth of the malaria rapid diagnostic devices market.

Various developing countries are focusing on creating awareness about malaria and its diagnostics through the implementation of strategic plans. This is encouraging private and public organizations to conduct screening procedures for malaria, which in turn, is driving the adoption of rapid malaria diagnostic devices. Thus, the increasing awareness programs by several organizations are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Major Five Malaria Rapid Diagnostic Devices Market Companies:

Abbott

Abbott owns and operates businesses under various segments such as cardiovascular and neuromodulation, diagnostics, nutritionals, and established pharmaceuticals. The company offers Alere malaria Ag Pf test, which helps in the sensitive identification of low parasitemic individuals, with and without evident symptoms of malaria.

bioMérieux

bioMérieux owns and operates businesses under various segments such as microbiology, immunoassays, molecular biology, and industrial applications. The company offers VIKIA Malaria Ag Pf/Pan, which is a rapid test for the qualitative detection of the Plasmodium pathogen in human whole blood specimens.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories has business operations under various segments, namely life science, clinical diagnostics, and other operations. The company offers OptiMAL-IT, which is a reference immunochomatographic rapid diagnostic test based on Plasmodium antigen detection for the diagnosis of malaria.

QIAGEN

QIAGEN has business operations under various segments, namely consumables and related and automation platforms and instruments. The company offers artus Malaria RG PCR Kit, which is a ready-to-use detection kit for real-time PCR and provides the necessary copy number of Plasmodium DNA.

Sight Diagnostics

Sight Diagnostics introduced the 'Parasight' Malaria Detection Platform in collaboration with BD in India during April 2016. The company offered Parasight that provides an accurate, cost-effective, and simple-to-use solution that delivers diagnostic accuracy for malaria.

Technavio has segmented the malaria rapid diagnostic devices marketbased on the type and region.

Malaria Rapid Diagnostic Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Consumables

Systems

Malaria Rapid Diagnostic Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

