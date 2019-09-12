Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Result of AGM

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited

(a close-ended investment companyincorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

LEI Number: 5493004IW0LDG0OPGL69

(The "Company")

12 September 2019

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 12 September 2019, all Resolutions set out in the Annual General Meeting Notice sent to Shareholders dated 12 August 2019 were duly passed.

Details of the proxy voting results which should be read along side the Notice are noted below:

Ordinary Resolution For Discretion

(voted in favour) Against Abstain 1 28,853,774 102,338 0 0 2 28,788,785 97,958 66,741 2,628 3 28,791,413 97,958 63,821 2,920 4 28,850,854 102,338 0 2,920 5 28,830,074 104,528 12,730 8,780 6 28,830,074 104,528 12,730 8,780 7 28,829,636 104,528 10,540 11,408 8 28,827,446 104,528 12,730 11,408 9 28,809,004 104,528 40,390 2,190 10 28,806,084 104,528 40,390 5,110 Special Resolution For Discretion

(voted in favour) Against Abstain 1 28,773,178 104,528 51,175 27,231 2 27,930,135 104,528 910,018 11,431 Ordinary Resolution For Discretion

(voted in favour) Against Abstain 11 28,596,663 104,528 18,975 23,271

Note -A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution.

The Special Resolutions were as follows:

Special Resolution 1

THAT the pre-emption rights granted to Shareholders pursuant to Article 11.3.1 of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company shall not apply in respect of the issue of up to 4,419,428 ordinary shares (representing 10% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital excluding treasury shares as at the date of this notice), issued at a premium to the then prevailing Net Asset Value, such authority to expire at the conclusion of the Company's AGM to be held in 2020 (save that the Company may prior to the expiry of such period make any offer or agreement which would or might require such ordinary shares to be issued (or sold from treasury) after such expiry and the Directors of the Company may issue (or sell from treasury) such ordinary shares in pursuance of any such offer or agreement as if the authority conferred hereby had not expired), unless such resolution is previously revoked by the Company's shareholders by further special resolution.

Special Resolution 2

THAT the new Articles of Incorporation of the Company, for the purposes of identification initialed by the Chairman, be and are hereby adopted as the new articles of incorporation of the Company in substitution for, and to the exclusion, in their entirety, of the existing Articles of Incorporation of the Company.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

