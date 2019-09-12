

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump said a day after firing John Bolton that as National Security Adviser, he committed some 'big mistakes.'



According to the president, Bolton's stand on a number of foreign policy matters, including North Korean denuclearization, was not in line with his administration.



Trump revealed in a post on Twitter Tuesday that he dismissed Bolton. But the former U.N. Ambassador claimed that it was he who offered to resign ahead of the president's proposal.



'John is somebody that I actually get along with very well. He made some very big mistakes when he talked about the Libyan model for Kim Jong Un. That was not a good statement to make. You just take a look at what happened with Kadhafi,' Trump said in response to a question at the Oval Office Wednesday.



Bolton was referring to the slain Libyan leader Moammar Kadhafi's compliance with the international community's demand for denuclearization. The authoritarian leader was eventually thrown out of power with U.S. support.



Trump was unsatisfied with Bolton's strained relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, whom the President described multiple times as a friend.



Trump said he also had difference of opinion with Bolton, who was in favor of the U.S. invasion of Iraq. Trump said although he had a very good relationship with Bolton, he wasn't getting along with people in the administration who the President consider very important.



Bolton is the third National Security Adviser losing their job under Trump's two and a half year long rule.



Trump said he has five people on his mind as Bolton's replacement.



'There are five people I consider very highly qualified, good people I've gotten to know over the last three years and we'll be announcing somebody next week,' he told reporters.



