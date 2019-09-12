Veterinary Electrosurgery Market Worth $85 Million by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Veterinary Electrosurgery Market by Product (Mopolar Electrosurgery, Bipolar Electrosurgery, Consumables), Application (General, Ophthalmic, Orthopedic, Urologic, Dental surgery), Animals (Large,Small Animals), End-User, Region - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Veterinary Electrosurgery Market is projected to reach USD 85 million by 2024 from USD 56 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.5%.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=141714652

Factors such as the rising demand for pet health insurance, growth in the number of veterinary practitioners in developed economies, and rising number of companion animals are driving the demand for Veterinary Electrosurgery Market.

The bipolar electrosurgical instruments segment accounted for the largest share of the veterinary electrosurgical instruments market, by product, in 2018

Based on product, the veterinary electrosurgical instruments market is segmented into bipolar electrosurgical instruments, monopolar electrosurgical instruments, and consumables & accessories. The bipolar electrosurgical instruments segment accounted for the largest share of the Veterinary Electrosurgery Market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high sales price of bipolar electrosurgery instruments as compared to monopolar electrosurgical instruments and the wide adoption of bipolar instruments in animal surgeries.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Veterinary Electrosurgery Market"

110 - Tables

32 - Figures

146 - Pages

By end user, the veterinary hospitals segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018

Based on end user, the veterinary electrosurgical instruments market is segmented into veterinary hospitals, veterinary clinics, and other end users. In 2018, the veterinary hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the Veterinary Electrosurgery Market. The adoption of veterinary electrosurgical instruments is higher in veterinary hospitals owing to the higher purchasing power and the higher volume of surgeries performed in these hospitals.

Get 10% Customization on this Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=141714652

The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness the highest growth in the veterinary electrosurgical instruments market from 2019 to 2024

The global veterinary electrosurgical instruments market is segmented into five major regions-North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR primarily due to the increasing consumption of meat and dairy products, the growing population of livestock animals, and the rising pet adoption rate and per capita income in several Asia Pacific countries.

The key players in the Veterinary Electrosurgery Market are Symmetry Surgical Inc. (US), Covetrus Inc. (US), DRE Veterinary (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Medtronic (Ireland), Eickmeyer (US), Summit Hill Laboratories (US), Kwanza Veterinary (India), Burtons Medical Equipment Ltd. (UK), Integra Lifesciences Corporation (US), LED SpA, and Keebovet Veterinary (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market by Product (Sutures, Foreceps, Scissors, Electrosurgery Instruments, Cannulas), Animal (Canines, Felines, Large Animals), Application (Soft tissue, Sterilization, Gynecology, Orthopedic Surgery) - Forecast to 2021

Veterinary Dental Equipment Market by Product (Work Station, X-Ray, Laser, Ultrasonic Scaler, Micromotor, Electrosurgical Unit, Handpieces, Forceps, Curettes, Retractors, Probe, Scalers), Animal, End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/veterinary-electrosurgery-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/veterinary-electrosurgery.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg