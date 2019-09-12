Michigan Association of Recreation Vehicles and Campgrounds: The MARVAC Fall Detroit RV & Camping Show celebrates 30 years of showcasing RVs and the camping lifestyle October 2-6

The MARVAC Fall Detroit RV & Camping Show celebrates 30 years of showcasing RVs and the camping lifestyle

NOVI, MI / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2019 / This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Annual Fall Detroit RV & Camping Show, October 2-6, 2019, at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.

"We've seen generations of families coming to the fall show," said Bill Sheffer, executive director of the Michigan Association of Recreation Vehicles and Campgrounds (MARVAC). Sheffer has been a part of the fall show for nearly 25 years. "It is a good feeling to know we've introduced and connected many families with the outdoors and RVing."

Nearly 400 units and many RV brands will be on display at the show, including popular travel trailers, folding campers, motorhomes and fifth wheel travel trailers. Prices range from $6,995 to more than $400,000.

In addition to RVs, at the 30th Annual Fall Detroit RV & Camping Show attendees can:

Find the perfect accessory or part from dozens of exhibitors.

Chat with campground representatives from all across Michigan. Many will be taking reservations for the 2020 camping season.

Register to win the "Enjoy Michigan, Compliments of MARVAC Giveaway!" Prizes include free camping at fantastic campgrounds all around Michigan and RV/camping lifestyle related gifts.

Take in educational seminars on all things related to RVing, including renting an RV, fifth wheel hitch options and tire pressure monitoring systems.

Catch Tom Daldin and Jim Edelman from Under The Radar Michigan on Saturday, October 5 at noon and 3 p.m. on the "MARVAC Let's Go!" Stage.

For more information, go to www.marvac.org.

The 30th Annual Fall Detroit RV & Camping Show runs October 2-6, 2019, at Suburban Collection Showplace, Novi. Suburban Collection Showplace is located on Grand River Avenue, south of I-96 between Novi Road and Beck Road. Adult admission (ages 13 and over) is $10, senior admission (ages 55 and over) is $9, and children 12 and under get in free! Parking cost not included in admission. Coupons for $1 off any adult or senior admission are available at marvac.org, Big Boy restaurants (beginning September 23), Tubby's Sub Shops (beginning September 23), show exhibitors and in area newspapers.

