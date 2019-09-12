Daerick Lanakila, a Spiritual Healer Based in Hawaii, Announces the Launch of His Redesigned Website

Daerick Strives to Heal People who are Suffering from a Number of Emotional and Physical Issues

As Daerick noted, his connection to the elements, nature and the spirit of the Hawaiian Islands has guided his healing for over two decades. He is proud to say that 90 percent of his patients notice major differences through their work with him.

From people who are suffering from depression, anxiety and/or suicidal thoughts to those who have physical issues including chronic fatigue syndrome, fibromyalgia, mold exposure, thyroid issues and many other conditions, Daerick is honored to help them to heal and feel better.

While Daerick said that most people notice an improvement after consulting with him-typically via phone-he knows he cannot heal everyone. After working in the field for over two decades, Daerick has become quite adept at determining who he can help and who he cannot.

Because of this, as well as the high demand for his services, Daerick must be very selective as to who he will take on as a client. After looking at someone's energy patterns for 5 to 10 minutes, Daerick said he will know if he is able to help them heal.

Daerick is also proud to offer a 100 percent money back guarantee on his healing work.

"I know that most of you have spent a lot of money to get better, and it hasn't worked. I don't want to be another practitioner or process you pay for that doesn't work," he said, adding that if after four treatments people don't notice any difference, he will refund all their money, no questions asked.

The updated website includes a number of testimonials for Daerick's work, including one that said he is a "miracle worker" who has helped her almost fully recover from a severe health issue.

"Daerick has given me a quality of life that is amazing," she wrote in her testimonial.

"He has helped me not only improve my physical health but also helped me release emotional patterns that have not been supportive. I am a stronger, happier, healthier woman because of Daerick. He has saved my life."

