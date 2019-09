Nasdaq Vilnius decided to terminate the agreement with the Certified Adviser "Salomon Securities & Co" as of September 12, 2019 according to the Rules of the First North in Lithuania. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.