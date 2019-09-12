Tallinn, Estonia, 2019-09-12 15:30 CEST -- The Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn decided to terminate the agreement with the Certified Adviser "Salomon Securities & Co AB" as of September 12, 2019 according to the Rules of First North. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.