

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DIANA recalled about 1,400 DIANA Stormrider Gen 2 air rifles for potential injury or death. The rifle can unexpectedly discharge even if the safety is engaged.



The company has received one report of a premature discharge of the air rifle. However, there have been no injuries reported so far.



The recall involves DIANA Stormrider Gen 2 Air Rifle with 2-stage adjustable trigger. These include .177 and .22 caliber, pre-charged pneumatic rifles that are powered by a compressed air cylinder.



The company advised consumers to immediately stop using the DIANA Stormrider Gen 2 air rifles and contact Air Venturi to receive a free Trigger Upgrade repair kit and installation instructions.



The air rifles, manufactured in China by Shaoxing Snowpeak Air Gun Factory, were imported by Air Venturi and sold at Pyramyd Air, Air Gun Depot, and other air rifle retailers across the U.S. as well as online at Amazon.com, PyramydAir.com and AirGunDepot.com from July 2018 through June 2019 for about $220.



