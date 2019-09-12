Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Result of AGM

MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES PLC

(the "Company")

Results of the Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, 12 September 2019

The Board is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting held today, all resolutions as detailed below were duly passed by shareholders on a show of hands. The proxy voting figures are shown below:

Resolutions Votes For % Votes Against % Total Votes Cast Votes Withheld Ordinary Resolutions 1. To receive and accept the Strategic Report, Report of the Directors, Auditor's Report and the audited financial statements for the year ended 30 April 2019. 4,082,758 100 0 0 4,082,758 0 2. To receive and approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 30 April 2019. 4,082,758 100 0 0 4,082,758 0 3. To re-elect Richard Davidson as a Director of the Company. 4,082,758 100 0 0 4,082,758 0 4. To re-elect Michael Phillips as a Director of the Company. 4,082,758 100 0 0 4,082,758 0 5. To re-elect Ekaterina Thomson as a Director of the Company. 4,082,758 100 0 0 4,082,758 0 6. To re-elect Hugh van Cutsem as a Director of the Company. 4,082,758 100 0 0 4,082,758 0 7. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditor of the Company. 4,082,758 100 0 0 4,082,758 0 8. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the Auditor's remuneration. 4,082,758 100 0 0 4,082,758 0 SPECIAL BUSINESS 9. To authorise the Directors to allot shares. 4,082,758 100 0 0 4,082,758 0 Special Resolutions 10. To authorise the Directors to dis-apply pre-emption rights. 4,082,758 100 0 0 4,082,758 0 11. To authorise the Company to re-purchase shares in the market. 4,082,758 100 0 0 4,082,758 0 12. To authorise the Directors to call general meetings (other than the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days' notice. 4,082,758 100 0 0 4,082,758 0

Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chairman have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculations of votes cast by proxy.

At the date of the Annual General Meeting, the total number of Ordinary shares of 1p each in issue and the total number of voting rights was 28,054,985.

The proxy voting figures will shortly also be available on the Company's website at www.mitongroup.com/private/fund/miton-global-opportunities-plc

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of the special business resolutions passed have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will are available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm . The special business resolutions will additionally be filed at Companies House.

12 September 2019

