The "Euro Zone Barometer" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Euro Zone Barometer provides Economic and financial forecasts for Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands in addition to the Euro Zone. This monthly publication provides surveys of macroeconomic and financial forecasts by prestigious economic forecasters.
The surveys are almost always conducted on the second Monday of each month, with the results available in PDF two days later. They are issued monthly by e-mail in electronic format and the results are also rushed out to paying subscribers in Excel format at no extra charge.
Key Topics Covered:
Short Term Outlook for 2018-2019
Quarterly Forecasts Historical Data
- 2018 National Accounts Forecasts
- 2018 Forecasts for Other Indicators
- 2019 National Accounts Forecasts
- 2019 Forecasts for Other Indicators
Financial Forecasts
- Interest Rate Exchange Rate Data
ECB Watch
Long Term Forecasts
Data Forecasts for Individual Euro Zone Countries
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Spain
Forecasts for Other Euro Zone Countries
Notes, Sources and Definitions
Companies Mentioned
- ABN Amro
- BBVA
- Commerzbank
- Danske Bank
- DZ Bank
- Econ Intelligence Unit
- ETLA
- HSBC
- IHS Markit Economics
- JP Morgan Chase
- MainSky Asset Management
- Morgan Stanley
- Nordea
- Oxford Economics
- Raiffeisen Bank Intl
- Santander
- SEB
- UBS
- UniCredit Bank
