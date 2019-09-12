The "Euro Zone Barometer" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Euro Zone Barometer provides Economic and financial forecasts for Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands in addition to the Euro Zone. This monthly publication provides surveys of macroeconomic and financial forecasts by prestigious economic forecasters.

The surveys are almost always conducted on the second Monday of each month, with the results available in PDF two days later. They are issued monthly by e-mail in electronic format and the results are also rushed out to paying subscribers in Excel format at no extra charge.

Key Topics Covered:

Short Term Outlook for 2018-2019

Quarterly Forecasts Historical Data

2018 National Accounts Forecasts

2018 Forecasts for Other Indicators

2019 National Accounts Forecasts

2019 Forecasts for Other Indicators

Financial Forecasts

Interest Rate Exchange Rate Data

ECB Watch

Long Term Forecasts

Data Forecasts for Individual Euro Zone Countries

Germany

France

Italy

Netherlands

Spain

Forecasts for Other Euro Zone Countries

Notes, Sources and Definitions

Companies Mentioned

ABN Amro

BBVA

Commerzbank

Danske Bank

DZ Bank

Econ Intelligence Unit

ETLA

HSBC

IHS Markit Economics

JP Morgan Chase

MainSky Asset Management

Morgan Stanley

Nordea

Oxford Economics

Raiffeisen Bank Intl

Santander

SEB

UBS

UniCredit Bank

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/okwmb3

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190912005597/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900