Russia Online Advertising Market Expenditure is Expected to Reach Over RUB 202 Billion by the Year Ending 2023: Ken Research

The investment in online advertising is expected to increase as the economic and business condition of the country improves and the internet penetration increases. Advertisers from Retail & E-commerce, FMCG, Automotive and Real Estate are expected to show massive growth over the forecasted period 2019-2023.

New metrics development and launch of various innovative products by various publishers are going to drive the expenditure by advertisers in this market space. In addition to that, emergence of multiple start-ups is also expected to push this market to higher valuations in the future.

Percentage share of performance advertising and branding advertising in online advertising market is expected to positively incline registering a CAGR of close to 19% and 26% respectively with growth in the number of internet and mobile users during 2019-2023.

Growing E-Commerce and Retail Sector: The Retail and E-commerce market in Russia is also expected to rise thus, giving the companies another platform to reach out to their target customers. The E-commerce market in Russia has grown at a rapid pace over the past few years, with a market size of USD 18 billion in 2017. Furthermore, it is predicted that the country's online retail platforms will eventually overtake sales in physical retail stores which will further facilitate the online advertising market.

Improved Internet Infrastructure: Russia has an efficient internet infrastruce, as of 2018, 76% of its population have access to internet, even higher than South America at 73%, Southeast Asia at 63%, or Oceania at 69%. The high internet penetration rate gives a major impetus to the online advertisement space and it is further expected to rise in the near future.

Technological Development: New advertising technologies such as programmatic advertisements, more effective targeting strategies, introduction of automated tools to increase the view-ability of the ad by publishers, better utilization of ad space inventory will be some of the key drivers which will aid the online advertisement market in Russia to grow over the forecasted period.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Russia Online Advertising Market Outlook to 2023 by Medium (Desktop and Mobile), by Type of Online Advertisement Buying and Selling (Non-Programmatic and Programmatic), by Type of Online Advertisement (Performance and Branding), by Sector (Retail and E-commerce, FMCG, Electronics, Automotive, Finance, Pharmaceuticals, Travel, Real Estate and others)" believed that the Russia Online Advertising Market will increase due to rising E-commerce and retail sector, introduction of new advertising technologies, increasing internet penetration and surge in number of mobile users.

The market is expected to register a double digit positive CAGR of 20.5% in terms of advertisement expenditure during the forecast period of 2018-2023E.

Key Segments Covered:

By Medium

Desktop

Mobile

By Type of Online Advertisement Buying and Selling

Non-Programmatic

Programmatic

By Type of Online Advertisement

Performance

Search



CPx



Branding

Video



Banners

By Sector

Retail and E-commerce

FMCG

Electronics

Automotive

Finance

Pharmaceuticals

Travel

Real Estate

Key Target Audience

Advertising Agencies

Social Networking Platforms

End User Industries Investing in Online Advertising

Private Equity Investors

Time Period Captured in the Report

Historical Period: 2013 - 2018

2013 - 2018 Forecast Period: 2019E - 2023E

Companies Covered (Major Ad Agencies):

Isobar Russia

Media Instinct Group

ICON Group

Nectrain

Publicis Media

OMD Resolution

Media Direction Group

Major Online Platforms

Yandex

Google

Mail.ru

Facebook

Key Topics Covered in the Report:

Russia Online Advertising Market Ecosystem

Russia Online Advertising Market Overview

Russia Online Advertising Market Value Chain Analysis

Russia Online Advertising Market Size (2013-2018)

Russia Online Advertising Market Segmentation by Medium (Desktop and Mobile)

Russia Online Advertising Market Segmentation by Type of Online Advertisement Buying and Selling (Non-Programmatic and Programmatic)

Russia Online Advertising Market Segmentation by Type of Online Advertisement (Performance and Branding)

Russia Online Advertising Market Segmentation by Sector (Retail and E-commerce, FMCG, Electronics, Automotive, Finance, Pharmaceuticals, Travel, Real Estate and others)

SWOT Analysis of Russia Online Advertising Market

Trends and Developments in Russia Online Advertising Market

Online Advertising Market Issues and Challenges in Russia Online Advertising Market

Online Advertising Market Regulatory Scenario in Russia Online Advertising Market

Online Advertising Market Decision Making Parameters for Advertisers in Russia Online Advertising Market

Online Advertising Market Snapshot on Demand Side Platforms in Russia Online Advertising Market

Online Advertising Market Snapshot on Supply Side Platforms in Russia Online Advertising Market

Online Advertising Market Snapshot on Online Advertising Agencies in Russia Online Advertising Market

Online Advertising Market Competitive Scenario of Russia Online Advertising Market

Russia Online Advertising Market Future Outlook, 2018-2023E

Analyst Recommendations

