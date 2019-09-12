Silver Spruce Resources Inc.: Silver Spruce Samples More High Grade Gold Surface Mineralization at Cocula Advanced Gold Project

BRIDGEWATER, NS / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2019 / Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (TSXV:SSE)(Frankfort:S6Q1) ("Silver Spruce" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received gold, silver and base metal assays from new rock chip samples taken from the surface at the Cocula gold project in Jalisco State, Mexico, as part of the due diligence program being conducted by the Company.

Nine out of 26 rock chip samples recently taken from surface outcrop returned gold assay values of 0.88 g/t gold up to 12.55 g/t Au. These recent sample assays continue to confirm the presence of widespread gold mineralization at surface.

Selected assays from the Cocula sampling program.

Sample Width

meters Weight

kg Au

ppm Ag

ppm Cu

% Pb

% Zn

% 13369 1.5 1.62 0.88 12.9 - 0.76 0.13 13370 0.5 1.86 1.25 36.0 - 0.57 0.12 13374 0.4 3.02 12.55 53.2 - 2.60 0.24 13376 0.6 2.64 1.40 36.7 - 5.07 0.13 13377 0.4 3.34 1.68 35.9 - 4.40 0.16 13378 0.6 2.14 2.70 28.1 - 0.51 - 13379 0.5 2.60 5.89 41.4 0.22 0.67 - 13385 0.4 2.40 1.60 12.6 0.11 0.24 - 13393 1.0 2.18 0.94 34.7 - 7.36 0.17



The samples were taken during a two week mapping program over the main mineralized area at Cocula. Three types of spatially related mineralization/alteration were recognized: a westernmost area of massive and milky quartz veining with pyrite, galena and oxide copper minerals hosted by chloritized andesite with disseminated pyrite and local epidote interpreted as propylitic alteration. Quartz types and textures are believed to be indicative of higher temperatures. A central zone of quartz matrix breccia and stockwork quartz veining with iron oxides and jarosite exhibits epithermal textures and less pyrite and galena consistent with lower temperatures of formation, The easternmost zone of crystalline quartz- and massive to bladed barite veining with manganese oxides that may postdate other mineralization. All of these zones are associated with gold mineralization and may represent a zoned system. To the south of the main stockwork zone, the wallrock adjacent to the main structure are strongly argillized. This zone overlaps the stockwork mineralization and extends along the main NW-SE mineralized structure.

The recent work indicates that past drilling may have inadequately explored the geometry of the mineralization over several targets. The previous drilling was done by the reverse circulation method and no structural information was obtained. Many of the drill holes in the main structure are vertical and do not cross structures interpreted as steeply dipping whereas drill holes to the west are angled, though too short to intersect the main mineralization tested by the vertical holes. The Company intends to test these areas during its first drill program.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Samples collected by ProDeMin on behalf of Silver Spruce were analyzed by ALS Global, a worldwide analytical testing laboratory well-known in the exploration and mining community. Samples submitted to ALS consisted of rock chip samples that were analyzed for gold by the Au-AA26 method, consisting of a 50 g fire assay with an AA finish. Silver and base metals were analyzed with the 25 gram ME-TL43 package using aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS finish. Blind control samples consisting of a standard pulp and a coarse blank were inserted in the sample stream and laboratory also uses standards and blanks as part of its routine QA-QC program.

Qualified Person

Dr. Craig Gibson, Ph.D., CPG, Qualified Person, is responsible for the technical content of this press release.

About Silver Spruce Resources Inc.

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior exploration company pursuing development of the Pino de Plata project, located in the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental region of western Chihuahua State in Mexico. The Company has signed a binding Letter of Agreement to acquire 100% of the advanced Cocula gold project in Jalisco State, Mexico. Silver Spruce Resources Inc. continues to investigate opportunities that Management has identified or that have been presented to the Company for consideration.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The company seeks Safe Harbour.

Contact:

Silver Spruce Resources Inc.

Karl Boltz, President/CEO/Director

(866) 641-3397

info@silverspruceresources.com

www.silverspruceresources.com

SOURCE: Silver Spruce Resources Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/559404/Silver-Spruce-Samples-More-High-Grade-Gold-Surface-Mineralization-at-Cocula-Advanced-Gold-Project