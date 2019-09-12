Healthcare Companies Choose Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour to Accelerate Sales and Market Penetration

Newswire has been selected by healthcare companies to help increase brand awareness, traffic, and sales by targeting the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2019 / Healthcare companies offering innovative products and services for the e-commerce shopper, medical device markets and Health & Wellness sign up for Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour, software delivered as a service that provides customers the ability to distribute the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium. Newswire provides customers the media communications utility to increase the value of press releases to highlight the company's mission, message, product innovation and competitive differentiation along the journey to accelerated growth in sales.

Charlie Terenzio, Director of Earned Media Strategy, said, "Matching a clients' content and message to the right audience at the right time is what drives the Earned Media Advantage on the journey to earned media coverage. The detailed strategy that is developed during the Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour allows us to better understand our customers' business and overall goals to help deliver impactful results."

According to Terenzio, "Instead of turning over the keys to software and letting customers learn for themselves, we are there every step of the way to help guide, plan, implement and execute a comprehensive Earned Media Advantage Strategy. This white-glove approach eliminates the learning curve and reduces the amount of time for customers to see value from their media outreach."

"At a price point that is a fraction of the cost of other distribution platforms or full-service agencies, Newswire helps customers become leaders in the healthcare and medical device industries to showcase their value to their audience and differentiate them from their competitors," said Terenzio.

Customers can now transform 'owned' media (press releases) into the 'Earned Media Advantage'. Using the right strategies, customers can lower their costs of press releases, increase the value of each release and lower paid-media costs while shortening the journey to achieve earned media mentions.

To ensure the success of the services, an expert Earned Media Advantage Strategist leads customers through the journey every step of the way. The journey is designed to empower the Earned Media Advantage by developing a plan that is based on a media communications survey that defines press release content value and distribution. Customers are also provided a media communications calendar, services to set up, operate and manage media databases, media monitoring alerts, statistical analysis, reporting and media room news collection and sharing to ensure Customer Success.

Newswire delivers press release and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.

