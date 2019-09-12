An enhancement will be made to Genium INET which will enable the Self Match Prevention functionality to be used for Proxy transactions. The functionality will be available for testing in External Test System 3 from September 17, 2019. As of October 7, 2019 Self Match Prevention will be available for Proxy transactions in production. For questions or comments, please contact: Anders Bergström Technical Relations anders.bergstrom@nasdaq.com Phone +46 8 405 7364 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=738463