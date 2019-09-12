The "Belarus Wind Power Market: Outlook 2018-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Renewable energy sources (RES) account for 5.7 percent of the total fuel and energy consumption in Belarus in 2016.

As a net energy importer, the national energy policy of Belarus is focused on maintaining energy security and stability in the country and reducing energy import dependency through increased energy efficiency measures.

A new Concept of Energy Security came into force on 1 January 2016 and defines the long-term view on the country's energy sector development. The main priority of Belarus energy policy is to increase energy efficiency and to develop local sources of energy: 80% of the energy consumption is currently imported.

The potential of wind energy is estimated to equal 1.9 2.0 MTOE per year. The technical potential of energy that could be generated by wind farms is estimated at 220 billion kWh. A survey has been done by the government resulted in 1,840 sites fit for placing wind-powered generators with the potential energy output of over 1,600 MW.

Belarus is ranked among top 5 countries by attractiveness for wind energy investments among CIS countries by Renewable Market Watch in their yearly updated "Attractiveness index for wind energy investments in CIS countries in 2018". The country's main strategy to meet the growing need of power is to reduce the energy dependency by increasing the energy efficiency, increased use of renewable resources, nuclear sources, and connecting to the European power infrastructure and power infrastructure of Commonwealth Independent States (CIS).

The number of fully permitted and ready to build projects will promptly increase in 2018 and next years. First wind power plants have been launched into commercial operation between 2012 and 2017, whilst pipeline of over 200 MW wind power projects are progressing in different stages of permitting process for grid connection by 2020. Feed-in tariff for wind energy has been updated in Belarus in May 2015 combined with 20 years PPA period is expected to pave the way for fast further growth of wind energy market in Belarus.

The report provides a complete picture of the market situation, dynamics, current issues, and future prospects. You will find more than 110 pages of valuable information in this unique in-depth analysis of the Belarus wind power market.

With comprehensive market data, this report brings clear and concise insights, to help investors in their decision-making process. As 2016 and 2017 were challenging years for the world wind energy industry, the time for making the right decisions during 2018 and the next few years is limited. The fast-changing market environment requires relevant and accurate information.

Reasons to buy this market report are, but not limited to:

Wind resource potential in Belarus

Historical market data provided from 2000 to 2017 and forecasts until 2027

Financial Model and Analysis of 50 MW Wind Power Plant investment in Belarus (IRR, WACC, Payback, NPV, Cash Flow, etc.)

Over 45 charts, tables, and maps

Overview of Belarus wind power market development 2007-2027

Development scenario of Belarus wind power sector until 2027

Major active and upcoming wind power plants in Belarus

Current market prices of fully permitted and operational wind power projects

Attractiveness index for wind power investments in Belarus and CIS countries

SWOT Analysis (detailed in 5 pages)

Overview of Belarus legal and regulatory framework for RES generation

Review of most relevant financing and supporting incentives

Project developers, EPC providers, and Consultants in Belarus

Key organizations and stakeholders affecting the development of the wind power sector in Belarus

Investment potential and opportunities

Subscription: Included in the report price is a subscription for a 1 year period with 4 quarterly updates

Key Topics Covered

Foreword

1 Methodology and Limitations

2 Executive Summary

3 Belarus Political and Economic Environment PEST Analysis

4 Commonwealth Independent States (CIS) and Central-East Europe (CEE) Power Market

5 Commonwealth Independent States (CIS) Wind Power Market

6 Belarus Power Market

7 Belarus Wind Power Market

8 Drivers and Constraints of Wind Power Market in Belarus SWOT Analysis

9 Financial Analysis of Wind Power Market in Belarus

10 European Renewable Energy Policy Landscape

11 Belarus Renewable Energy Sources (RES) Legal and Regulatory Framework

12 Key Stakeholders Affecting Wind Power Market Development in Belarus

13 Conclusions and Recommendations

