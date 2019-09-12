AEW UK REIT plc (AEWU) Result of Annual General Meeting 12-Sep-2019 / 15:16 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. AEW UK REIT PLC (THE "COMPANY") RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING The Company is pleased to announce that, at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held today, all resolutions set out in the Notice of AGM were passed by the requisite majority. Each of the resolutions put to the AGM were voted on by way of a poll. The results of the poll for each resolution were as follows: Resolutions Votes % Votes % Total % of Votes Agains votes issued Withhel t validl share d y cast capital For voted 1: To receive 31,589,10 99.99 3,681 0.01 31,592 20.85 0 the Company's 2 ,783 Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2019, which include the Directors' Report, Strategic Report and the Auditor's Report 2: To approve 31,524,54 99.80 63,259 0.20 31,587 20.84 4,975 the 9 ,808 Directors' Remuneration Report 3: To 31,551,84 99.88 36,940 0.12 31,588 20.84 4,000 re-appoint 3 ,783 KPMG LLP as the Auditor of the Company 4: To 31,561,41 99.90 31,366 0.10 31,592 20.85 0 authorise the 7 ,783 Board to determine the remuneration of the Auditor 5: To 28,594,31 90.54 2,987, 9.46 31,582 20.84 10,745 re-elect Mark 2 725 ,037 Burton as a Director 6: To 31,577,00 99.98 5,030 0.02 31,582 20.84 10,745 re-elect 8 ,038 Katrina Hart as a Director 7: To 31,573,15 99.97 8,880 0.03 31,582 20.84 10,745 re-elect Bim 8 ,038 Sandhu as a Director 8: To 31,560,29 99.90 32,491 0.10 31,592 20.85 0 authorise the 2 ,783 Directors to allot shares pursuant to section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 9: To 31,548,88 99.86 43,895 0.14 31,592 20.85 0 authorise the 8 ,783 Directors to allot shares for cash pursuant to sections 570 and 573 of the Companies Act 2006 otherwise than in accordance with statutory pre-emption rights 10: To 31,575,22 99.94 17,557 0.06 31,592 20.85 0 authorise the 6 ,783 Company to make market purchases of the Company's own shares 11: To 31,162,44 98.64 430,34 1.36 31,592 20.85 0 authorise the 1 2 ,783 Company to hold general meetings on 14 clear days' notice 12: To 31,570,50 99.96 11,531 0.04 31,582 20.84 10,745 authorise the 7 ,038 Company to use electronic communication s with its shareholders A copy of resolutions 8 to 12 have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM [1] 12 September 2019 www.aewukreit.com [2] LEI: 21380073LDXHV2LP5K50 ISIN: GB00BWD24154 Category Code: NOR TIDM: AEWU LEI Code: 21380073LDXHV2LP5K50 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 19941 EQS News ID: 872903 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d16e1e2c58f305fa956b4e96999f613e&application_id=872903&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c9b6404682d7efd026577394ecbedab5&application_id=872903&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 12, 2019 10:16 ET (14:16 GMT)