Mainstay Medical International plc ("Mainstay" or the "Company", Euronext Paris: MSTY.PA and Euronext Dublin: MSTY.IE), a medical device company focused on bringing to market ReActiv8, an implantable neurostimulation system to treat disabling Chronic Low Back Pain, announces that the Company will release its 2019 Half Year results on 20 September 2019 at 07:00 BST (02:00 EDT, 08:00 CEST).

Jason Hannon, Chief Executive Officer, and Matthew Onaitis, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and Q&A for analysts and investors at 13:00 BST (08:00 EDT, 14:00 CEST) on the day. The call will be conducted in English and a replay will be available for 30 days. Dial-in details for the call are:

Europe: +44 333 300 0804

Ireland: +353 1 431 1252

France: +33 170750711

Germany: +49 6913803430

USA: +1 6319131422

Participant PIN: 34020721#

The results press release will be available on the 'Investors' section of the Mainstay Medical website at: www.mainstay-medical.com/investors

About Mainstay

Mainstay is a medical device company focused on bringing to market an innovative implantable neurostimulation system, ReActiv8, for people with disabling Chronic Low Back Pain (CLBP). The Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. It has subsidiaries operating in Ireland, the United States, Australia, Germany and the Netherlands, and is listed on regulated market of the Euronext Paris (MSTY.PA) and the Euronext Growth market of Euronext Dublin (MSTY.IE).

About Chronic Low Back Pain

One of the root causes of CLBP is impaired control by the nervous system of the muscles that dynamically stabilize the spine. ReActiv8 is designed to electrically stimulate the nerves responsible for contracting these muscles to improve dynamic spine stability, allowing the body to recover from CLBP.

People with CLBP usually have a greatly reduced quality of life and score significantly higher on scales for pain, disability, depression, anxiety and sleep disorders. Their pain and disability can persist despite the best available medical treatments, and only a small percentage of cases result from an identified pathological condition or anatomical defect that may be correctable with spine surgery. Their ability to work or be productive is seriously affected by the condition and the resulting days lost from work, disability benefits and health resource utilization put a significant burden on individuals, families, communities, industry and governments.

Further information can be found at www.mainstay-medical.com

CAUTION in the United States, ReActiv8 is limited by federal law to investigational use only.

Contacts:

PR and IR Enquiries:

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Brian Ritchie

Tel: 1 (212) 915-2578

Email: britchie@lifesciadvisors.com

FTI Consulting (for Ireland)

Jonathan Neilan or Patrick Berkery

Tel: +353 1 765 0886

Email: mainstay@fticonsulting.com

Euronext Growth Advisers:

Davy

Fergal Meegan or Barry Murphy

Tel: +353 1 679 6363

Email: fergal.meegan@davy.ie or barry.murphy2@davy.ie