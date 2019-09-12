The Munich-based chemical company has taken a substantial minority share in the British materials specialist to expand its silicon-based high-performance battery activity. The value of the transaction was not disclosed.From pv magazine Germany. Wacker Chemie AG intends to expand its R&D activity in silicon-based materials for high-performance batteries and has acquired a 25% stake in British specialist Nexeon Ltd. Wacker announced the investment without revealing the value of the transaction. Nexeon designs, manufactures and sells anode materials which enhance the performance of lithium-ion batteries. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...