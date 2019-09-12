The "E-Commerce for the Lighting Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report analyses the development of E-commerce sales in the lighting fixtures industry to nowadays and future prospects considering the diffusion and the new possibilities opened by digital technologies and providing market data on the incidence of e-commerce sales in the lighting fixtures industry, by country/geographical area (Europe, America, Asia) and by segment (Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Outdoor lighting).
Companies showed in the report include: lighting manufacturers selling through e-commerce, E-tailers, Distributors with e-commerce operations (bricks clicks) and wholesalers. Short profiles of leading E-commerce players, sales data and market shares are included.
Countries and geographical area analysed: Europe (mainly Western Europe), North America (mainly the United States), Asia (mainly China, India and Japan).
The Report E-commerce for the lighting fixtures industry has been carried out using the following tools:
- Field research including direct interviews with leading lighting manufacturers and distributors operating in the e-commerce business
- Desk analysis and comparison for a sample of over 200 companies using e-commerce (mainly US, Europe and China based)
- Analysis of CSIL databases concerning lighting fixtures sector worldwide
- Processing of official statistics and various e-commerce related sources worldwide
Highlights
Between 2012 and 2018 E-commerce for the lighting fixtures sector registered an average yearly 18% growth according to the author's estimates.
If we include both B2C and B2B business, the e-commerce market for lighting fixtures worldwide is estimated to account approximately 6% of total lighting fixtures sales, worth about USD 8.5 billion at retail prices.
Residential and commercial lighting segments are the ones that registered the higher incidence in the e-commerce transactions.
The penetration of e-commerce is higher in North America (8%) where over 90% of e-commerce business is developed in the United States. In a few years, e-commerce in China developed at a very rapid path and reached a similar penetration level than the one in North America. In Asia-Pacific, India is currently the fastest-growing market for e-commerce in the lighting fixtures. E-commerce penetration in the lighting fixtures business stood at around 4.5% in Europe in 2018 with the United Kingdom and Germany to be the largest marketplaces.
Looking at the different distributors the study estimated that about 37% of worldwide e-commerce sales is in the hand of wholesalers (for example, Rexel operates dozens of e-commerce sites throughout North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific). The fastest-growing category is the E-tailers (+25% since 2012) which includes global e-commerce platforms (like the giant Amazon), specialist lighting webstores (like Lampenwelt) and furniture webstores (like Wayfair, Pepperfry). Only a few manufacturers operate their own web shop.
Lighting retailers are competing especially on the customer experience investing a huge amount of money on the so-called omnichannel approach. Through this approach, the coexistence of physical stores and webstore might be an advantage.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction: Research Tools, Terminology And Methodological Notes
2. Executive Summary
3. E-Commerce For Lighting Fixtures
4. Activity Trend
5. Europe North America Asia
6. Global E-Commerce Evolution
Companies Mentioned
