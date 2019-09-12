BTS GROUP AB (publ), a world-leading strategy implementation firm, has won 20 Brandon Hall Group Awards with its clients. These represent some of BTS' best work delivering customized strategy alignment, leadership development, coaching, and sales training experiences for a variety of clients including:

Amedisys

Bank of China

Bayer AG Crop Science Division

BHP

Criteo

EY

Macy's

Mondelez International

PwC Business Solutions SA

Repsol

RGF

Sandvik

Schindler Group

TD Bank

ThermoFisher Scientific

"We are honored and humbled to be recognized with so many Brandon Hall Group Awards for our work with clients this past year," said Rick Cheatham, CMO at BTS. "I can only attribute this success to the highly collaborative process we undergo when creating solutions with our clients."

The awards include 9 gold, 6 silver, and 5 bronze, ranging from "Best Learning Program Supporting a Change Transformation Business Strategy" to "Best Sales Leadership Development Program" and more.

"For over twenty years, Brandon Hall Group Awards have recognized leading organizations for the latest trends in Human Capital Management," said Rachel Cooke, Brandon Hall Group COO and leader of the HCM Excellence Awards Program. "The winning initiatives are not only innovative but fit the needs of the business and create remarkable success stories."

Entries were evaluated by a panel of independent, senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based on the criteria: fit, design, functionality, innovation and measurable benefits. Find the list of winners here.

About BTS

BTS is a global strategy implementation firm focused on the people side of strategy. We work with leaders at all levels to help them make better decisions, convert those decisions to actions and deliver results. For over 30 years, we've been designing fun, powerful experiences that have a lasting impact on people and their careers. It's strategy made personal.

BTS is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol BTS B.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group is an HCM research and advisory firm empowering excellence in organizations globally through research and tools for over 20 years. Areas of expertise include Learning and Leadership Development, Talent Management and Acquisition, and HR/Workforce Management.

