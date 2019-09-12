PAO Severstal (SVST) PAO Severstal: Publication of Final Terms 12-Sep-2019 / 19:13 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES (OTHER THAN TO QIBs THAT ARE ALSO QPs, AS DEFINED BELOW), AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. Publication of Final Terms The following Final Terms are available for viewing: Moscow, Russia - 12 September 2019 - PAO Severstal hereby informs that the Final Terms were executed on 12 September 2019 in relation to the forthcoming issuance by, but with limited recourse to, Steel Capital S.A., incorporated under the laws of Luxembourg as a société anonyme, of US$800,000,000 3.15% Notes due 2024 for the sole purpose of financing a US$800,000,000 3.15% five-year loan to PAO Severstal (the "Notes") under the US$4,500,000,000 Programme for the issuance of loan-participation notes. The Final Terms contain the final terms of the Notes and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus dated 3 September 2019 relating to the Programme (the "Base Prospectus"), which constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129. Full information on Steel Capital S.A., PAO Severstal and the offer of the Notes is available only on the basis of the combination of the Final Terms and the Base Prospectus. Copies of the Final Terms and Base Prospectus will be available for inspection at https://www.ise.ie/Market-Data-Announcements/Debt/Individual-Debt-Instrument -Data/Dept-Security-Documents/?progID=600&FIELDSORT=docId [1] For further information, please contact: Severstal Investor Relations Evgeny Belov Vladimir Zaluzhsky Tel: +7 (495) 926 7766 Severstal Public Relations Anastasia Mishanina Vladimir Zaluzhsky Tel: +7 (495) 926 7766 ISIN: US8181503025

