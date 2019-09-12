Kontrol Energy Corp.: Kontrol Energy Ranks No. 40 for the 2019 Startup 50

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2019 / Kontrol Energy Corp. (CSE: KNR)(OTCQB:KNRLF)(FSE:1K8) ("Kontrol" or "Company") ranked No. 40 on the 2019 Startup 50 ranking of Canada's Top New Growth Companies. Serving as a companion list to the longstanding Growth 500 ranking of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies and produced by Canada's premier business and current affairs media brands, the Startup 50 ranks younger companies on two-year revenue growth. Startup 50 winners are profiled in a special print issue of Canadian Business published with Maclean's magazine and online at CanadianBusiness.com.

Kontrol made the 2019 Startup 50 list by growing its revenues by 468% over a two-year period from 2016 to 2018.

"The 2019 Startup 50 winners suggest the future of Canadian entrepreneurship is extremely bright. They have brought new offerings to market, created indelible brands and disrupted established business models-all in an extremely short period of time," says Beth Fraser, Startup 50 and Growth 500 program manager. "Any aspiring entrepreneur should look to their stories for inspiration."

"Kontrol is honoured to be on the Startup 50 ranking for the second year in a row," says CEO Paul Ghezzi. "This achievement reflects our continued execution to drive the growth of our energy technology and solutions. This could not be possible without a dedicated team and a great customer base."

