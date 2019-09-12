Jubilee Ace Announces Its Entry To The European Market With Seminar In Germany

On 16th August 2019, Jubilee Ace held a seminar at Fleming's Conference Hotel in Frankfurt, Germany. The main purpose of the seminar was to announce the arrival of Jubilee Ace into the European market and affirm the company's conviction to enter and develop the European market.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2019 / Jubilee Ace, the project that's working towards becoming one of world's biggest arbitraging hub that can process data and executing accurate orders lightning fast, announces its entry into the European market with a recent seminar that held in Germany. The seminar was attended by more than 400 people with the marketing director of Jubilee Ace, Mr Bobby Low gracing the event. Additionally, the head technician of the company's AQUA System, distinguished guests and business leaders within the European Union attended the seminar. Mr Low started the event by giving a speech which was followed by him expressing thanks to all participants for attending the seminar. In his speech, Mr Low explained the company background and provided insights into the goals Jubilee Ace has for the European market. Mr Low also shared some of the company's expansion strategies and cordially invited all guests to be part of Jubilee Ace's expansion plans.

After the conclusion of Mr Low's speech, the head technician of the AQUA System gave a presentation on the company's holistic arbitrage platform. AQUA, otherwise known as Ace Quantum Universal Arbitrage is an automated arbitraging system that operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and executes trades 100% automatically. AQUA is deployed worldwide to scan and formulate the best arbitrage combinations, giving rise to a low risk, high performance system. It develops profitable trading and arbitrage scenarios across the company's three specialised fields - commodities, cryptocurrencies and sports.

"The seminar ended on a high as technicians from the company did a live demonstration using the cryptocurrency hedging software. The technicians managed to make a huge profit for the participants in a very short span of time. Participants witnessed the power of the software and were amazed at it, strengthening the belief in Jubilee Ace and the company's AQUA arbitrage system."

"All of us here Jubilee Ace are really grateful to all the participants for attending the seminar as the company looks to expand in the European market. Jubilee Ace will continue to make an impact globally as the company works together as a team to scale greater heights" explains the team. More information on Jubilee Ace can be found at: https://jubileeace.com

