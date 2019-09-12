

SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - Broadcom Limited (AVGO) announced earnings for third quarter that declined from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $715 million, or $1.71 per share. This compares with $1196 million, or $2.71 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Broadcom Limited reported adjusted earnings of $2.28 billion or $5.16 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $5.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.1% to $5.52 billion from $5.06 billion last year.



Broadcom Limited earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $2.28 Bln. vs. $2.26 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $5.16 vs. $4.98 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $5.13 -Revenue (Q3): $5.52 Bln vs. $5.06 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $22.50 Bln



