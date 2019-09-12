Depository Services Group: Equity Trust Partners with International Depository Services for IRA Bullion Storage Solution

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2019 / Offering state-of-the-art precious metals solutions across the globe, International Depository Services Group announced today a new bullion storage partnership with Equity Trust Company, a leading custodian of self-directed Individual Retirement Accounts, also known as IRAs. While Equity Trust is expanding its presence in the market, this is only the second time in the past 10 years they have added an additional bullion storage option for their customers. International Depository Services Group was recognized for their experience in the precious metals market and high standard of customer care. Each International Depository Services Group location specializes in fully-segregated storage of physical gold, silver, platinum and other metals.

Privately owned by Dallas-based precious metals wholesaler Dillon Gage, International Depository Services Group consists of three depositories that offer an array of custody and logistic services that meet the unique needs of the physical precious metals industry. The depositories are IDS of Delaware, IDS of Texas and IDS of Canada. International Depository Services Group protects, insures and stores physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium products, rare and certified coins, as well as wallets containing cryptocurrency assets such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum and Ripple.

Currently, IDS of Delaware and IDS of Texas are the two approved locations for Equity Trust's IRA clients. The depositories within the International Depository Services Group are custom-built and offer secure, fully-segregated storage. All assets stored at International Depository Services Group locations are insured with Lloyd's of London - a global leader of specialized asset insurance. Additionally, each location is managed by knowledgeable professionals with decades of bullion storage experience and extensive training in the rigorous inventory and reporting requirements associated with self-directed precious metals IRA accounts.

"As one of the only depository groups in the nation that offers fully-segregated storage, we are honored to serve Equity Trust's IRA investors," said Terry Hanlon, president of Dillon Gage. "Our companies complement one another as we both value technological innovation, customer-centric solutions and outstanding customer service. Working together means that Equity Trust's IRA investors now have additional choices when it comes to protecting and storing their hard-earned retirement assets."

"We are pleased to add a top precious metals depository to our already leading deposit and storage capabilities - continuing our practice of offering a variety of best-in-class solutions to our customers," said Equity Trust Chief Executive Officer George Sullivan.

Each International Depository Services location features a UL-rated, multi-redundant security system monitored 24/7 in real time by security specialists. Additionally, each site adheres to stringent "dual control" policies, including daily activity and full monthly audits of all precious metals inventory stored at the facilities. An added security measure is each location has the highest UL-rated, Class III precious metals vault.

Since 2010, International Depository Services Group has offered IRA trustees a genuinely custom approach for self-directed precious metals IRA storage with personalized custodial services, custom depository reporting solutions and inventory management creating a seamless customer experience.

For more information on International Depository Services Group, call 888-322-6150 or visit www.InternationalDepositoryServices.com.

For more information on Equity Trust's self-directed IRAs call 800-955-3434 or visit www.TrustETC.com.

About International Depository Services Group

International Depository Services Group - the most trusted group of depositories for physical precious metals in the world - is a privately-owned and independently-operated subsidiary of Dillon Gage with locations in Delaware, Texas and Ontario. Each location is a state-of-the-art, custom-built, full-service depository that offers secure, efficient and insured precious metals, certified coin and cryptocurrency storage solutions with Class III vaults. Each focuses on custom business logistics solutions including storage, fulfillment, inventory management and many other value-added services. International Depository Services Group maintains several precious metals accreditations, including the commodity exchanges COMEX/CME and the Intercontinental Exchange Futures U.S./ICE; is an associate in the London Bullion Market Association, Industry Council for Tangible Assets and International Precious Metals Institute and is certified for CryptoCurrency Security Standards. IDS of Delaware, formerly Diamond State Depository, opened in 2010 in New Castle, Delaware. IDS of Canada opened in 2013 in Mississauga, Ontario. IDS of Texas opened in 2017 in Dallas, Texas. For more information, call 888-322-6150 or visit https://www.InternationalDepositoryServices.com.

About Equity Trust Company

Equity Trust Company is a financial services company that enables individual investors and financial professionals to diversify investment portfolios using alternative asset classes such as real estate, tax liens, private equity and precious metals. The Equity Trust family of companies offers custodial services for alternative investments and back-office solutions for Registered Investment Advisors, brokerage services, directed trustee services and more. Equity Trust Company is a passive custodian and does not provide tax, legal or investment advice. Equity Trust Company is the trusted custodian and administrator of $25 billion in assets on behalf of more than 170,000 clients as of Dec. 31, 2018. For more information, visit https://www.trustetc.com/. Financial professionals visit https://www.equityinstitutional.com.

About Dillon Gage Metals

Dillon Gage is the world leader in physical precious metals trading and technology serving dealers, financial institutions, banks and brokerage houses around the globe. Since 1976, Dillon Gage has led the way in innovation, advanced trading tools, technology and intellect. The firm is one of a handful of firms who are authorized purchasers of bullion (including coins, rounds and bars) for all major world mints and maintains inventory in over 20 countries. Dillon Gage's integrated products and services include numismatics, bullion and electronic trading of precious metals and fulfillment, API integration, physical gold tracked by blockchain technology, refining and storage. The firm operates FizTrade Online Trading, IRAConnect, Dillon Gage Refining and International Depository Services Group, a privately-owned subsidiary of Dillon Gage Metals, with locations in Delaware, Texas and Ontario. Dillon Gage's philanthropic arm, HELPS International, provides relief, development and educational opportunities to Guatemala. Learn more about Dillon Gage at https://DillonGage.com.

