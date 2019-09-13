Ayro, Inc. to Participate in Two National Drive Electric Week Events in Austin and San Diego

All-Electric AYRO 311 Autocycles will be Showcased at Both Events Open to the Public

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2019 / Ayro, Inc., designer and manufacturer of compact, light-duty emissions-free electric vehicles for urban commercial, consumer and government markets, announces the appearance of its all-electric AYRO 311 Autocycles at two National Drive Electric Week (NDEW) events on Saturday, September 14, 2019. The Ayro plugin vehicles will be on-site at both the Austin, TX and San Diego, CA events from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. local times.



The Austin NDEW event will be held at the Smart Charge America facility at 2016 Centimeter Circle, Austin, TX 78758 and will include a "Ride & Drive" opportunity for the public to test drive the zero gas emissions AYRO 311 autocycle. The San Diego NDEW event will take place at Liberty Station's Ingram Plaza located at 2751 Dewey Road, San Diego, CA 92106. Ayro will be joining the team from Free Range Hawaii for the San Diego event.



"We're very excited to participate in two incredible eco-friendly EV events with the National Drive Electric Week appearances in Austin and San Diego," said Rod Keller, C.E.O., Ayro, Inc. "Both events are tremendous opportunities to share our vision for sustainable urban and suburban transportation with passionate Electric Vehicle enthusiasts. The purpose-built all-electric Ayro 311 autocycle is a fun, adaptable, and eye-catching way to move about and we think the public is really going to enjoy seeing and driving them."



The AYRO 311 is the very first electric three-wheeled inline two-seater available for purchase in the U.S. The zero emission 311 is street-legal with a top speed of up to 50 mph and features automotive-style steering and foot pedals instead of motorcycle controls. This key safety feature enables drivers to easily learn and operate the 311 EV on a variety of roads and highways.



In August, Ayro announced a strategic partnership with Autonomic, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ford Smart Mobility, to develop services to enable cloud mobility applications for Ayro vehicles. Earlier this spring, Ayro partnered with Club Car to launch the Club Car 411 - a light-duty, compact, emissions-free utility truck fit for use in campus environments, warehouse and logistics, city government, utilities, and university markets. Ayro is dedicated to addressing a broad spectrum of end-user possibilities.



About Ayro, Inc.



Founded in 2017, Texas-based Ayro, Inc. designs and manufactures compact, sustainable electric vehicle solutions for urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. One hundred percent emissions-free, multi-purpose and capable of accommodating a broad range of commercial and consumer requirements, Ayro's vehicles are the emerging leaders of safe, affordable, efficient, and sustainable logistical transportation solutions. Discover more about Ayro at ayro.com.

