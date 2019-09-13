Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2019) - Navis Resources Corp. (CSE: SUV) ("Navis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding letter agreement dated September 11, 2019 (the "Letter Agreement") with Modern Meat Inc. ("Modern Meat"), a private company based out of Vancouver, BC, to effect a business combination.

About Modern Meat

Modern Meat is engaged in the business of developing organic plant-based meat alternative products and related branding and intellectual property (the "Products") with a view to producing and distributing its Products for retail sale in North America.

Modern Meat is a company created for the purpose of modernizing the evolving alternative meat food market. Modern Meat is creating new meat alternative products that are accessible, healthy, tasty and sustainable for the environment.

The company was developed with the help of one of Canada's top chefs with the passion and skills to create alternative meat products in kitchens without using scientifically modified ingredients. Furthermore, Modern Meat strives to create responsible food products for its customers by using ingredients that are found in any local grocery store and are non-GMO, gluten free and vegan.

Further information regarding Modern Meat, including current financial statements, will be filed and posted on SEDAR and under Navis's profile on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") in connection with the completion of the Business Combination.

The Business Combination

Business Combination Structure

The Letter Agreement sets out the principal terms and conditions upon which Navis and Modern Meat have agreed to complete a business combination (the "Business Combination") pursuant to which Navis will acquire Modern Meat via a share exchange or similar transaction that will result in Modern Meat becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of Navis.

Subject to the receipt of all requisite corporate and regulatory approvals, in connection with the completion of the Business Combination, Navis intends to split its outstanding common shares (the "Split") on the basis of two (2) post-Split common shares (the "Post-Split Shares") for each one (1) pre-Split common share. As at the date hereof, Navis has 7,003,249 common shares outstanding. Upon completion of the Split, it is anticipated that Navis will have 14,006,498 Post-Split Shares issued and outstanding.

Pursuant to the Letter Agreement, in connection with the completion of Business Combination, Navis will complete a private placement pursuant to which Navis will issue a minimum of 2,000,000 Post-Split Shares at a price of $0.25 per share for aggregate minimum proceeds of $500,000 (the "Minimum Offering").

As at the date hereof, Modern Meat has 2,900,000 common shares issued and outstanding (the "Modern Meat Common Shares"). Pursuant to the Business Combination, the Modern Meat Common Shares will be exchanged for Post-Split Shares of Navis on a one (1) for four (4) basis, such that the shareholders of Modern Meat will receive and aggregate of 11,600,000 Post-Split Shares of Navis.

It is anticipated that upon completion of the Business Combination, assuming completion of the Minimum Offering, it is anticipated that the Company will have an aggregate of 27,606,498 Post-Split Shares outstanding.

The precise form and structure of the Business Combination, including the security exchange mechanics will be determined having regard to advice from tax and securities law advisors of the parties. Among other things, the final Business Combination is subject to a number of conditions, including completion of the Minimum Offering, receipt of applicable third party consents and regulatory approvals, including, the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") approval, receipt of applicable corporate and securityholder approvals, completion of satisfactory due diligence by each of the Parties, and the execution of a definitive agreement in respect of the Business Combination.

It is anticipated that a portion of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company outstanding upon completion of the Business Combination will be subject to the escrow requirements of the CSE.

About the Resulting Issuer

In connection with the Business Combination, it is anticipated that the Company will, among other things, have changed its name to "Modern Meat Inc." or such other name to be determined by Modern Meat, and will also apply to change its stock symbol. The Resulting Issuer is expected to continue to exist under the Business Corporations Act (B.C.) and will operate the business of Modern Meat.

Immediately following the closing of the Business Combination, the Resulting Issuer will have a board of directors consisting of four board members, three of whom will be nominated by Modern Meat, and one of whom will be nominated by Navis.

Navis Resources Corp.

