AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 BUYBACK UCITS ETF (BYBU) AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 BUYBACK UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Sep-2019 / 05:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 BUYBACK UCITS ETF DEALING DATE: 12/09/2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 174.0708 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 152058 CODE: BYBU ISIN: LU1681048556 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BYBU Sequence No.: 19993 EQS News ID: 873115 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 12, 2019 23:16 ET (03:16 GMT)