At K 2019 Desma will demonstrate in live operation on four machines how new solutions in automation, traceability and energy efficiency simplify the production of elastomer parts. The complementary services are of particular importance.

Knowing where it came from - traceability

The industry 4.0 and the associated demand for the traceability of production data are high on the agenda of all manufacturers of elastomer components. At the K, Desma will present a D 968.250 ZO Benchmark 750 S3 with FlexCell. Data integration of mixed batches by bar code reader and the recognition of the mould and cold runner systems by means of a fully integrated QR scanner, together with the entire mixing data, are documented by the mould history. For the first time, advanced laser marking technology enables reliable marking, even of black rubber articles, in order to guarantee traceability of individual articles. This also makes it easy to replace engravings integrated in the mould, as they are included in a single operation. ...

