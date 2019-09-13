APAC Aseptic Packaging Market to Register Over 40% Share in 2024: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Delaware, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide aseptic packaging market demand is gaining impetus due to the increasing demand for technologically advanced packaging from various industrial verticals. In the food industry there has been a surge of demand for pre-packed, ready to eat food as consumers are showing decreasing interest in spending time in the kitchen and preparing foods that take effort.

According to GMI report, the global aseptic packaging market size will surpass USD 70 billion by 2024. The increasing participation of women in the workforce has also left them with little time to prepare food at home which has strengthened the case for processed and packaged food consumption and in turn the aseptic packaging market share. The sale of frozen meals, dairy products, cake mixes, ready-to-eat food products and snacks in the Asia Pacific region have gained major traction, fuelling aseptic packaging industry trends.

Asia Pacific, the region which is home to a number of countries with emerging economies is expected to witness exponential growth in aseptic packaging market as increasing demand for dairy products is expected to drive regional share.

In 2016, Asia Pacific aseptic packaging market share amounted to approximately $25 billion, a trend that is expected to continue over the coming years.

North America aseptic packaging market is also expected to register similar trends owing to availability of technical equipment relating to the industry in the U.S. and Canada as well as intensive regional investments on capital-focused projects. High beverage consumption and consumer demand for convenience food will act as major drivers for aseptic packaging industry in the region.

Aseptic packaging not only finds application on F&B industry but also in healthcare industry where it is being used in packing disposable instruments. As the demand for prefilled syringes & ampoules as well as vials increase over the forecast period, aseptic packaging market is also slated to witness increased demand as such packaging helps in keeping products more stable for longer. This is primarily of the excellent properties of aseptic packaging materials such as resistance to high temperature and physical and chemical deterioration. Treatment of such packages make them withstand temperatures up to about 127°C for low-acid products and 100°C for high-acid products.

Browse key industry insights spread across 298 pages with 397 market data tables & 26 figures & charts from the report, "Aseptic Packaging Market Size By Product (Bottles, Cartons, Vials & Prefilled Syringes & Ampoules, Bags & Pouches), By End-user Industry (Food, Dairy, Beverage, Pharmaceutical), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, China, India, Japan, Australia, Indonesia, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, South Africa), Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2017 - 2024" in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/aseptic-packaging-market

Aseptic packaging come with other favourable qualities that include use of less packaging materials, product sterility, light weight and ease of recycling.

Aseptic packaging market is segmented into cartons, prefilled syringes & ampoules, vials, bottles, bags & pouches and others. Market share garnered by the cartons segment of aseptic packaging industry has been significant as cartons not only increase the shelf life of packaged products but also prevent deterioration for a longer period. Therefore, aseptic packaging is favoured for packing of easily perishable products such as dairy and beverages.

Carton segment of aseptic packaging market is expected to attain the highest CAGR amounting to almost 9% over the forecast duration.

On the basis of end user segment, aseptic packaging market is subdivided into food, dairy, beverage, pharmaceutical, and others. Aseptic packaging has proved to be extremely advantageous for these end users as aseptic packaging defers the oxidation process significantly extending life span of products.

The food industry accounts for the highest market share and is anticipated to record a CAGR of nearly 8% over the projected timeframe.

Acceptance as well as increasing popularity of ready to eat, processed and packaged foods in markets of emerging economies is anticipated to drive the demand for aseptic bags, pouches, trays, cups etc. which will augment aseptic packaging market outlook in these countries.

Aseptically packaged foods and drinks, especially the processed and ready to eat variety have been recorded to retain their original taste and nutritional value for much longer than foods and drinks packed without any such speciality packing.

Key players who had been instrumental in augmenting aseptic packaging market share include, DuPont., Amcor Limited, Tetra Laval International S.A, Scholle IPN, Krones AG, Sealed Air, Lamican International Oy, Ecolean AB, Agropur Cooperative, Goglio S.P.A, IPI, Printpack etc.

