

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch retail sales grew at the fastest pace in four months in July, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.



Retail sales rose 3.4 percent year-on-year in July, following a 2.8 percent rise in June.



The latest sales growth was the highest since March, when it climbed 4.1 percent.



The sales volume increased 2.3 percent in July, after a 2.5 percent rise in the previous month.



Sale of non-food rose by 2.9 percent in July and those of food stores increased by 1.4 percent.



Online sales grew 15.4 percent in July, compared to the same month last year.



