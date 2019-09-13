Vecima Unveils Cutting-Edge Workflow Automation with ContentAgent V3.8

VICTORIA, British Columbia, Sept. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) is unveiling the latest release of its powerful ContentAgent workflow automation solution at IBC2019. Part of Vecima's Content Delivery and Storage portfolio of products, ContentAgent is a powerful and easy to use software application for managing and automating file-based workflows.

Established in 1997 by industry professionals at the center of London's new media communities, the ContentAgent solution has since become a globally deployed, scalable tool used around the world by post-production facilities, production companies, broadcasters, educational institutions, and other corporate organizations.

ContentAgent can automate tasks that are common in file-based post-production such as camera card ingest and the creation of final master deliverables for broadcast. It integrates with a wide range of third-party tools to orchestrate tasks such as file-based QC, frame-rate conversion, file transfer acceleration, and social media publishing. By enabling broadcast and post-production operations to scale their workflows, from file ingest through to Direct-to-Consumer streaming, the end-to-end product portfolio at Vecima provides customers exciting, new opportunities.

"We're thrilled to launch ContentAgent V3.8 for IBC2019. It's an important step forward for our valued customers in news, sports, long-form content creation and archiving operations to obtain new flexibilities in automating their ingest, processing and delivery workflows," said Marcus Hume-Humphreys, Managing Director of the ContentAgent business at Vecima. "We understand how important our role is in extremely high-value content workflows, and do not take this responsibility for granted. Continuing to innovate is our passion."

Key customers for the Vecima ContentAgent platform include NBC, HBO, Sky, BBC, ITV, TF1 and Amazon. ContentAgent has been used for major sporting events including Formula 1, the FIFA World Cup, and the Olympic Games.

About Vecima

Vecima Networks Inc. is a global leader focused on developing integrated hardware and scalable software solutions for broadband access, content delivery and telematics. We enable the world's leading innovators to advance, connect, entertain, and analyze. We build technologies that transform content delivery and storage, enable high-capacity broadband network access, and streamline data analytics. For more information, please visit our website at www.vecima.com.

