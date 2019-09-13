

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's industrial production expanded as estimated in July, final data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Friday.



Industrial production rose 1.3 percent month-on-month in July, in line with the preliminary estimate.



On a monthly basis, growth in shipments came in at 2.7 percent in July, which was revised up from 2.6 percent.



Inventory and inventory ratio declined by 0.2 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively. The preliminary estimate had showed a 0.3 percent fall in inventory and a 2.2 percent decrease in inventory ratio.



On a year-on-year basis, industrial production rose 0.7 percent in July, as estimated.



Data also showed that capacity utilization rose 1.1 month-on-month in July and rose 2.5 percent from a year ago.



