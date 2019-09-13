Despite macroeconomic headwinds, in its closing update Focusrite has confirmed consensus beating FY19 revenue (c £84m vs our forecast £79.8m) and EBITDA, reflecting the success of its global growth strategy and strength of the brands. The launch of the third-generation Scarlett product ranges in July has been well received, with further significant releases anticipated in H1 FY20. After including the recent £16.2m acquisition of ADAM Audio, net cash stood at £14.9m (FY18: £22.8m). We raise our FY19 and FY20 PBT forecasts by 4% and 3% respectively.

