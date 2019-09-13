Visiongain Report: Global Landfill Gas to Energy Market to Register Capital Expenditure of $3.65bn

Landfill Gas to Energy Market Report 2019-2029

Forecasts for CAPEX, OPEX and by Application (Electricity, Direct Use, High BTU and Vehicle Fuel) and by Country. Plus, Analysis of Leading Companies in the Sector

LONDON, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Landfill gas to energy (LFGE) facilities have continued to receive high levels of investment, proving to be a cost-effective way to utilise landfill gas for generating energy, as well as achieving significant reductions in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. This report details the levels of investment in the global market, subdivided by regions, capital and operational expenditure and project type by end use application. Through extensive research and discussions with experts in the industry, Visiongain has identified a series of market trends that will impact the LFGE market over the coming decade.

Visiongain has calculated that the global landfill gas to energy market will see a total expenditure of $3.659bn in 2019, including both capital and operational expenditures.

The report will answer questions such as

• What are the prospects for landfill gas to energy markets in different regions across the world?

• Where are landfill gas facilities currently located?

• How is landfill gas use changing and what are the main drivers and restraints for this change?

• What impact does government regulation have on the growth of national LFGE markets?

• What are the typical capital expenditures necessary for bringing an LFGE facility online, including differentiation between electricity generating and direct use project types?

• What are the typical operation and maintenance costs associated with an LFGE facility, including differentiation between electricity generating and direct use project types?

• Who are the different companies operating in the US and the UK LFGE markets? What market share do these companies hold?

How will you benefit from this report?

• Over 300 pages of analysis, including 200+ tables, figures and maps, which provide the perfect accompaniment to high-end business presentations.

• Details on CAPEX, OPEX and project type spending by end use application across 5 regional markets, with additional detail provided for the eight largest national markets - the US, UK, Canada, Australia, China, India, Greece and Poland.

• Leading company profiles on the largest LFGE companies in the global market.

• An in-depth interview with industry experts, providing exclusive in-sights into landfill gas to energy developments across the world.

1. The report provides OPEX, CAPEX and ends use application forecasts (2019-2029), plus analysis, for five regions around the world, providing a unique insight into LFGE industry development:

• North America

• Central and South America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

2. The report also offers OPEX, CAPEX and end use application forecasts (2019-2029) for the leading national LFGE markets

• US

• UK

• Canada

• Australia

• China

• India

• Poland

• Greece

3. Tables, maps and analysis profiling the top LFGE companies in the global LFGE market

• Waste Management, Inc.

• Infinis

• Republic Services

• Biffa Waste Services

• Veolia

• Exelon

• Montauk Energy

• Pennon

• Waste Connections

• Advanced Disposal

4. The analysis is also underpinned by our exclusive interview with a leading expert

Who should read this report?

• Anyone within the global landfill gas to the energy industry

• CEOs

• COOs

• Business development managers

• Project and site managers

• Suppliers

• Investors

• Contractors

• Government agencies

• Environmental Engineers/Technicians

