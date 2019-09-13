Capita plc - Capita signs new contract with London Borough of Bexley

13 September 2019

Capita signs new contract with London Borough of Bexley

Capita today announces it has been awarded a new contract that will continue its relationship with the London Borough of Bexley by renewing the delivery of its revenues and benefits services. The contract was won following a competitive tender process and is worth £32m over seven years and nine months.

Under the new contract, Capita will maximise the use of digital technologies to deliver citizen- centred services in a manner that makes accessing them easy and efficient.

Capita has partnered with Bexley since 1996 and during that time has helped the council achieve its fastest ever processing time for new housing benefit claims, outperforming national averages. We have invested more than £6m in their technology during this time.

The time it takes to deal with new housing benefits claims in Bexley achieved a record processing time of 12 days in the first six months of the 2017/18 financial year, representing a 30 per cent improvement on the previous year and well below the national average of 22 days. The results placed Bexley as one of the country's fastest councils to process housing benefits.

Andy Start, Chief Executive Officer of Government Services at Capita, said: "Capita's partnership with the London Borough of Bexley is one of our most enduring. We are delighted to have been selected as their partner to continue to provide these critical services and deliver better outcomes for the authority and its residents. We are focused on creating technology-led solutions for our local authority clients, to help them run efficient back-office services."

Notes to editors:

The total IFRS15 transaction price (order book) for the seven year and nine-month contract is £32m.

